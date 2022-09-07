Obama is full of jokes during his White House return
On Sept. 7, 2022, former president Barack Obama, as he stood next to his newly unveiled portrait, brought his trademark humor to the event. “When people ask me what I miss most about the White House years, it is not Air Force One that I talk about — although I miss Air Force One,” Obama quipped as a room full of his former staffers laughed. “It’s the chance that I had to stand shoulder to shoulder with all of you, to have a chance to witness so many talented, selfless, idealistic, good people working tirelessly every day to make the world better.”