Obama gifted face masks with custom logo to 60th birthday guests

Henry Mask’s co-founder is designer Richfresh, who was commissioned to design staff party uniforms.

Still-popular former President Barack Obama gifted custom face masks to the attendees at his recent 60th birthday party in Martha’s Vineyard.

Henry Mask reportedly sent more than 1,000 masks to the Vineyard for attendees and staff working at his big birthday bash to wear, according to TMZ. They were emblazoned with “44×60,” the logo for the Hawaiian luau-themed party, the outlet reported.

Former President and First Lady Barack and Michelle Obama pose with singer H.E.R. at his recent 60th birthday party in Martha’s Vineyard. (Photo: Twitter)

The Obamas have been criticized for hosting the event in the wake of rising number of coronavirus cases due to the delta variant.

Over 200 guests attended the soirée, and despite the custom masks, many of them appeared to not wear face protection at the outdoor event.

Erykah Badu dancing with President Obama tonight at his 60th birthday party. Everybody in Martha’s Vineyard this weekend! pic.twitter.com/qrgzWDaVte — 3x Olympic Shadethrower 🏅 (@KarltonTV) August 8, 2021

Henry Mask’s co-founder is designer-tailor Richfresh, whose real name is Patrick Henry. He was commissioned to design party uniforms for the staff, according to TMZ, and their wardrobe was made of custom-printed shirts, polos and matching pants of varying colors.

As previously reported, an eyewitness spotted model Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend, fellow couple Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union, plus a roster of celebs that includes Bradley Cooper, Steven Spielberg, Don Cheadle, Erykah Badu, Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson.

Rapper Trap Beckham reportedly performed his song, “Birthday Bi*ch,” and Grammy Award-winner H.E.R. performed as well. She was spotted dancing with the former president in an Instagram Story from Badu, which has since been deleted.

An Obama spokesperson said last week the “outdoor event was planned months ago in accordance with all public health guidelines and with COVID safeguards in place.”

Story continues

The original guest list, which included nearly 500 people, was drastically cut back.

“Due to the new spread of the delta variant over the past week, the president and Mrs. Obama have decided to significantly scale back the event to include only family and close friends,” the spokesperson said. “President Obama is appreciative of others sending their birthday wishes from afar and looks forward to seeing people soon.”

Guests reportedly had to submit negative COVID-19 test results to a specific “coronavirus coordinator” to gain entry.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s “Dear Culture” podcast? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today!

The post Obama gifted face masks with custom logo to 60th birthday guests appeared first on TheGrio.