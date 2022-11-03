Obama: ‘What happens when truth doesn’t matter any more?’
While campaigning for Democratic candidates in Arizona on Nov. 2, former president Barack Obama criticized Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake for denying the 2020 election results.
“That’s not an exaggeration. That is a fact," the former president said.
“If we hadn’t just elected someone whose main qualification was being on TV, you could see maybe giving it a shot,” Obama slammed former local news anchor Lake.
A second woman comes forward accusing Georgia Senate Republican candidate Herschel Walker of pressuring her to get an abortion in an interview with ABC News.
Kari Lake held an "ask me anything" campaign event less than one week before election day.
The Donald Trump-backed GOP nominee for Arizona governor contradicted herself to Fox News' Laura Ingraham in almost the same breath.
The woman told ABC News that Walker said she and the child "would not be safe" if she didn't get an abortion.
Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs is overseeing the election while running for governor, raising fears that Republican Kari Lake will cite that to contest the results
The fur was flying on "The Late Show" on Wednesday night.
Watch as this guy ties himself up in knots while attempting to justify his support for the Senate candidate.
The Arizona GOP gubernatorial candidate criticized the late Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) for blocking Republican efforts to undo the health care law.
A TV station accidentally aired mock election results provided by the Associated Press that have no bearing on the actual Arizona gubernatorial race.
ABCDuring his monologue Wednesday night, Jimmy Kimmel once again brought up the mounting allegations of hypocrisy against Georgia’s Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker, including another woman who claims he pressured her into a getting an abortion she didn’t want.“And while a revelation like that could be a five-alarm fire for most campaigns,” the host said, “Herschel Walker is a businessman. And when opportunity knocks…”Did Herschel Walker put a baby in you? pic.twitter.com/VRyff0krKH—
Former President Obama and Arizona democrats held a rally in Phoenix to encourage people to vote with the midterm election less than a week away.
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyPHOENIX—Not long ago, many in Arizona wondered how Kari Lake—the far-right, Trump-loving, media-bashing former local TV news anchor—could possibly win a campaign for governor in a swing state.Now many are wondering how Lake could possibly lose.During a heated primary race, Lake’s GOP rivals tagged her as toxic and unelectable. Many Democrats hoped she’d be the GOP nominee, believing she was a sure bet to collapse under the bright lights
Barack Obama may be what we need in a president, but he is not what Arizona Democrats need when he visits the state to campaign this week.
The idea of college students destressing with animals was apparently cat-astrophic for the hosts of “Outnumbered.”
Letitia James sued Trump, his children and family business last month, accusing the former president of “staggering” levels of fraud.
The comedian made fun of Elon Musk's Twitter deal on his show, calling his plan to charge $8 a month to keep the verification check mark "ridiculous."
Blake Masters’s chances of toppling Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) got a boost this week when Libertarian candidate Marc Victor dropped out and threw his support behind the GOP nominee, handing Republicans a last-minute lifeline in a race that has narrowed. Kelly has been considered the favorite to win reelection since Masters emerged from the early…
Arizona judge bans group from filming voters and more news to start your Wednesday.