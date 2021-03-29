Obama’s Kenyan grandmother, who raised his father, dies

Sarah Obama, the matriarch of former President Barack Obama's Kenyan family, has died, relatives and officials confirmed Monday. She was at least 99 years old.

  • Funeral held for Barack Obama's grandmother

    Sarah Onyango Obama, a Kenyan educator and philanthropist who promoted education for girls and orphans, was laid to rest on Tuesday (March 30).She was also former U.S. President Barack Obama's grandmother.In her home village of Kogelo in eastern Kenya, mourners chanted and wailed for the woman popularly known as 'Mama Sarah'.Her grandson Malik Obama said it was a day of great sadness, but they have to accept the will of God."Allah brings us here and Allah takes us back. This is our home and we thank you for coming and we extend our gratitude to all the people who have come to support us here."Obama died at a hospital in Kisumu on Monday (March 29) and was said to be 99 years old.Kogelo resident Dan Omondi said many had benefited from a foundation she had established."So while Sarah rests in peace, we the Kogelo residents are quite happy. We wish that more Mama Sarah Obama are born."In recognition of her work to support education, 'Mama Sarah' received the inaugural Women's Entrepreneurship Day Education Pioneer Award from the United Nations in 2014.She was the third wife of the paternal grandfather of Barack Obama and attended his first inauguration in 2009.

  • Barack Obama's 'beloved grandmother' dies in Kenya aged 99

    Sarah Obama was known to generations of Kenyans for her social activism, largely centered on children’s and family issues ‘We will miss her dearly, but we’ll celebrate with gratitude her long and remarkable life,’ Barack Obama said in a statement. Photograph: Ben Curtis/AP Barack Obama’s step-grandmother, known affectionately to many as Mama Sarah, has died in Kenya at the age of 99. Sarah Obama was the third wife of the former president’s paternal grandfather, Hussein Onyango Obama. She died early on Monday in hospital in the western town of Kisumu after a short illness, the Daily Nation newspaper reported, saying her death was not Covid-19 related. In a statement, Barack Obama said: “My family and I are mourning the loss of our beloved grandmother, Sarah Ogwel Onyango Obama, affectionately known to many as ‘Mama Sarah’ but known to us as ‘Dani’ or Granny. We will miss her dearly, but we’ll celebrate with gratitude her long and remarkable life.” She became a celebrity in her own right after her step-grandson visited Kenya in 2006, two years before he was elected to his first White House term and while he was still a US senator for Illinois. As Mama Sarah, she was known to generations of Kenyans for her social activism, largely centered on children’s and family issues. The Guardian met her in 2012 during an international reporting project trip to Kenya about reproductive health. Sarah Obama, a Muslim, was born in 1922 as part of western Kenya’s Luo native group. She spent decades as the head of a foundation to educate girls and orphans, AFP reported, despite being unable to read herself. She was popular with local schoolchildren for serving hot porridge and doughnuts. My family and I are mourning the loss of our beloved grandmother, Sarah Ogwel Onyango Obama, affectionately known to many as “Mama Sarah” but known to us as “Dani” or Granny. We will miss her dearly, but we’ll celebrate with gratitude her long and remarkable life. pic.twitter.com/avDY4f1PVu— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) March 29, 2021 Barack Obama made two further high-profile trips to Kenya, one in 2015 when he became the first sitting US president to visit, meeting Sarah Obama and other family members in Nairobi. The other trip came in 2018, after he left office. He visited his father’s childhood village and jokingly apologized that he hadn’t returned to visit his grandmother sooner because Air Force One was too big to land at her local airfield. Sarah Obama attended her grandson’s inauguration in Washington in January 2009, presenting him with a Kenyan oxtail fly swatter as a symbol of power. She also fiercely defended him from rightwing attacks, fuelled by Donald Trump’s lie that Obama was born in Kenya and raised as a Muslim. Uhuru Kenyatta, the Kenyan president, paid tribute to Sarah Obama on Twitter. “The passing away of Mama Sarah is a big blow to our nation,” he wrote. “We’ve lost a strong, virtuous woman. A matriarch who held together the Obama family and was an icon of family values.”

  • Barack Obama's Kenyan 'grandmother' dies aged 99

    Sarah Obama, often referred to by former US President Barack Obama as his 'granny', has died aged 99 in Kisumu, Kenya. After being unwell for about a week, ‘Mama Sarah’ WAS admitted to the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital where she later passed away.

  • Barack Obama's Step-Grandmother 'Mama Sarah' Dies at 99: 'We Will Miss Her Dearly'

    In a statement, former President Barack Obama said his family was mourning the loss of his beloved "Dani"

  • Obama pays tribute to his grandmother, Sarah Obama, who died at 99

    Sarah Ogwel Onyango Obama, known as Mama Sarah, spent decades raising money to educate girls and orphans.

