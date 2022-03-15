Obama to narrate Netflix nature documentary series about national parks

Barack Obama is getting back to nature.

The former president will executive produce and narrate a “breathtaking” five-part nature series called “Our Great National Parks,” which “invites viewers to experience nature in the world’s most iconic national parks,” Netflix announced Tuesday.

“Spanning five continents, the series brims with wonder, humor, and optimism as each episode tells the story of a national park through the lives of its wildest residents — both big and exceptionally small — and explores our changing relationship with wilderness,” reads the logline.

“Traveling from the waters of Monterey Bay, California, to the bright red soil of Kenya’s Tsavo National Park, the lush rainforests of Indonesia’s Gunung Leuser National Park, the majestic terrain of Chilean Patagonia, and more, ‘Our Great National Parks’ beckons us to get out and explore, create new ways for these wild places to thrive, and vigorously preserve them for future generations to come.”

A two-minute trailer released Tuesday flashes through a haze of parks around the world, from surfing hippos to a sloth with an entire ecosystem growing in its fur.

During his presidency, Obama established and expanded protections for more than 550 million acres of public land and water around the country.

After leaving office, he and wife Michelle set up Higher Ground Productions in May 2018 and have signed partnership deals with Netflix and Spotify for movies, series and podcasts. The company’s first film, “American Factory,” about a Chinese factory opened in an abandoned General Motors building outside of Dayton, Ohio, won an Oscar for best documentary feature in 2020.

“Our Great National Parks” will premiere on Netflix on April 13.

