Obama is now on a head-on collision course with Trump to save the 2020 US election

Back in February 2008, congressman John Lewis had some bad news for Hillary Clinton and her presidential campaign.

It was true that just a few months earlier, the civil rights hero had backed her bid to become the nation’s first woman president. But now, painfully and after no small consideration, he was having to take that endorsement back.

The reason? A young, one-term senator from Illinois who had lit up that primary contest with his rhetoric and vision, and whom his constituents in Georgia’s 5th congressional district overwhelmingly supported.

“Something is happening in America,” Lewis said. “There is a movement, there is a spirit, there is an enthusiasm in the hearts and minds of the American people that I have not seen in a long time - since the candidacy of Robert Kennedy.”

Barack Obama thanked the often-bloodied veteran of the struggle for civil rights – who was famously beaten nearly to death on Selma’s Edmund Pettus Bridge – not just that day, but on many occasions for his support.

Among them was a speech in 2015 to mark the 50th anniversary of the Selma March, and the contributions of those who had passed, and those who were still alive – including Amelia Boynton Robinson and Lewis himself.

“Their faith was questioned. Their lives were threatened. Their patriotism challenged,” said Obama.

This week, Obama found cause to again praise the congressman, and in doing so grasp more firmly than ever before the mantle of not just Lewis, but his entire generation who struggled for the most fundamental rights of American citizenship.

Delivering a eulogy at the Atlanta funeral of Lewis, who died aged 80 after contracting pancreatic cancer, Obama said the congressman believed “that in all of us, there exists the capacity for great courage”.

Yet while Obama’s speech was partly concerned with the now sepia-hued struggle of Lewis and colleagues such as Dr Martin Luther King, it was also very much about the present, and the fight – here in the summer of 2020, 55 years after the passage of the Voting Rights Act – to ensure everyone who wants to cast a ballot is able to do so.

That very day, even as the New York Times published an essay Lewis had penned to be published on the day of his funeral, Obama’s successor, Donald Trump, had threatened to delay November's election, claiming – contrary to all evidence – that postal ballots were vulnerable to fraud.

“It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote?” Trump had tweeted.

Critics of the president, who is trailing badly in the polls to Obama’s vice president, Joe Biden, denounced his proposal, which would require an act of Congress, as fascistic. Even Republicans condemned the idea, which Trump would later repeat at a White House press briefing.

Obama, 58, is visibly older than the senator who accepted Lewis’s endorsement 12 years ago. Yet, when he spoke at the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, he did so with close to as much passion as he has ever displayed.

And on the matter of race, in particular, he appeared able to speak far more freely than he was as president.

“Bull Connor may be gone. But today we witness with our own eyes police officers kneeling on the necks of Black Americans,” he said.