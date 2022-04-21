Obama outlines values he would support in efforts to fight online misinformation

Delivering remarks at Stanford University on Thursday, former President Barack Obama summarized the criteria he would use to evaluate reforms to combat online misinformation.

Video Transcript

BARACK OBAMA: The way I'm going to evaluate any proposal touching on social media and the internet is whether it strengthens or weakens the prospects for a healthy inclusive democracy, whether it encourages robust debate and respect for our differences, whether it reinforces rule of law and self-governance, whether it helps us make collective decisions based on the best available information, and whether it recognizes the rights and freedoms and dignity of all of our citizens. Whatever changes contribute to that vision, I'm for. Whatever erodes that vision, I'm against.