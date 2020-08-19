Obama reportedly moved his speaking slot at the DNC so he could 'pass the torch' to Harris

Former President Barack Obama knows what it's like to make history at a Democratic National Convention, and soon, so will Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.).

Obama was set to give the final speech during night three of the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday, but instead, he asked organizers to switch things up and give his slot to Harris, a person familiar with the matter told The Washington Post.

Why? Because as the first Black president, he wanted to "pass the torch" to Harris, who is poised to become the first Black and South Asian woman on a major party's presidential ticket. Now, he will speak before Harris, and she will deliver the night's final address.

More stories from theweek.com

Joe Biden is already planning a failed presidency

Cindy McCain makes the jump her husband flirted with in 2001

5 brutally funny cartoons about Trump's assault on the Post Office

