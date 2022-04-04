Obama to return to White House for 1st time since leaving office
Former President Barack Obama is set to return to the White House on Tuesday to promote the Affordable Care Act, marking his first visit since he left office.
After an insect bite on his back became infected, David Donner, a retired truck driver in rural Alabama, waited six hours in a packed emergency room with his wife, before coronavirus vaccines were widely available. A few days later, they both began experiencing the telltale symptoms of COVID-19. Debra Donner quickly recovered but David Donner, 66, landed in the intensive care unit. “The virus barely slowed her down, but I ended up surrounded by nurses in hazmat suits,” he said. His halting recov
The post-merge bond-like appeal and ESG-compliant label will make ether more attractive than other layer 1 cryptocurrencies.
Analysis: As oil prices – and diplomatic tensions – rise, two of the biggest US allies are questioning the basis of their relationship Joe Biden with Salman, now the Saudi king, in 2011. ‘The Saudi-US relationship is in the throes of a crisis,’ one critic wrote. Photograph: Hassan Ammar/AP As Joe Biden moved to open US strategic oil reserves, his two biggest oil-producing allies have kept their tanks firmly shut. The UAE and Saudi Arabia continue to rebuff the US president as he attempts to coun
Jennifer Kupcho pockets the top prize of $750,000 at the Chevron Championship, the first LPGA major of 2022.
"It not only just angered him, I really think it drove him literally insane," Mikhail Khodorkovsky told CNN. "That's when he started bombing Kharkiv and Kyiv."
The "missing chunk" of White House call records from the day of the Capitol riot "certainly appears deliberate," wrote Jill Wine-Banks in an op-ed.
In 2008, Germany and France rejected Ukraine's bid to join NATO, arguing that it would increase friction with Russia.
The Times of London reported that the UK sent a team of Starstreak missile operators to a secret location near Ukraine to train Ukrainian forces.
Secret Service is renting $30,000-a-month Malibu mansion to protect Hunter Biden, ABC News reports
"When President Trump was in office, we didn't have a war, and I think he made three peace treaties," McClain said. "Caught Osama –Osama bin Laden and Soleimani, Al Baghdadi."
On March 29, the House of Representatives voted 414-5 in favor of the Securing a Strong Retirement Act of 2022. If passed by the Senate, and then signed into law by President Joe Biden, the act could...
Donald Trump at his Michigan rally addressed reports that Jen Psaki planned to step down as White House press secretary and join MSNBC.
Russian billionaires have had some of their assets seized or frozen, leaving them struggling to adjust to their new life amid sanctions.
Genya Savilov/AFP via GettyDespite retreating from Kyiv in a perfunctory display of de-escalating tensions, Russian forces are leaving landmines in their wake, and civilians have been found executed—some with their hands tied behind their backs, Ukrainian officials said Saturday. “Bucha, Kyiv region. The bodies of people with tied hands, who were shot dead by Russian soldiers lie in the streets. These people were not in the military. They had no weapons. They posed no threat. How many more such
Former President Donald Trump's rally in Washington Township, Michigan.
Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.) did not appear to back down from controversial comments he made on a podcast last month, saying in a statement released on Friday that he was “calling out corruption.” “Corruption and unethical activities exist in Washington. It’s an indisputable fact. If you don’t think that’s true, you’ve not witnessed the Swamp,” Cawthorn wrote.…
Just over five weeks into Russia's stalled war in Ukraine, what is clear is that it will end in a negotiated settlement – but to whose advantage? Retired Gen. David Petraeus discusses what Russia hopes to achieve by concentrating its firepower on the eastern part of the country.
Biden reportedly told allies that Trump should be prosecuted in relation to the riot and called him a "threat to democracy," per The New York Times.
Hunter Biden is apparently spending his father's presidency living in luxury in Malibu -- and so is his taxpayer-funded security detail. The Secret Service detail protecting the president's controversial son has been paying more than $30,000 a month to rent out a swanky Malibu, California, mansion for nearly a year, sources familiar with the matter tell ABC News. The agency responsible for protecting the president and his family -- among other ranking government officials -- selected the property in order to be located as close as possible to Biden's own rented mansion where he is paying about $20,000 a month according to property listings, sources told ABC News.