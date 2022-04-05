Obama returns to WH to celebrate health care law

Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden on Tuesday tasked the U.S. health department with developing a national action plan to tackle the looming health crisis of long COVID, a complex, multi-symptom condition that leaves many of its sufferers unable to work. Long COVID, which arises months after a COVID-19 infection, affects nearly 7% of all U.S. adults and 2.3% of the overall population and has cost an estimated $386 billion in lost wages, savings and medical bills, according to an analysis by the Solve Long Covid Initiative, a non-profit research and advocacy group. "Long COVID is real, and there is still so much we don't know about it," Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra, who will lead the government response, said on Tuesday.