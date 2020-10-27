Obama says Trump is ‘jealous of Covid’s media coverage’ as he ridicules pandemic response

(Independent)

Speaking at a Biden-Harris campaign rally in Florida, Barack Obama ridiculed Donald Trump for being jealous of the media coverage that the coronavirus pandemic receives.

“What’s his closing argument? That people are too focussed on Covid. He said this at one of his rallies. ‘Covid. Covid Covid,' he’s complaining. He’s jealous of Covid’s media coverage," the former president said.

With just one week to go before election day, Obama is acting as a surrogate in a state that the Democratic Party feels is within its grasp in 2020.

“We can’t be complacent. We were complacent last time… Look what happened … Not this time, not in this election,” said Mr Obama.

At the drive-in rally in Orlando, he urged Florida voters to make a plan to cast their ballots early.

“Don’t put it off, drop it in the drop box today, just get it done.”

The former president did not hold back in his criticism of Trump or his administration: "Even Florida Man wouldn’t do some of this stuff. Why would we accept it from the President of the United States?”

More to follow…