Obama scoffs at Trump's '60 Minutes' interview

BARACK OBAMA: He doesn't have a plan. He doesn't even acknowledge the reality of what's taking place all across the country. And it gets better, because he also said that with 60 Minutes.

He was asked, "What's your priority in your second term?" And let me say, I've run for president, Miami, so I just want you to know it's, it's a good idea to have an answer to this question. It's a good idea if you're running for re-election to say, here's what I want to accomplish. What did Trump say? He got mad and walked out of the interview. He thought the questions were too tough. Too tough.

Miami, listen. If he can't answer a tough question like, what would you like to do in your second term, then it's our job to make sure he doesn't get a second term.