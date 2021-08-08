Obama seen dancing maskless at booze-filled birthday bash

Former President Barack Obama was seen dancing without a face covering at his weekend 60th birthday bash in his luxury home in Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts.

The 44th president was captured in now-deleted footage posted by singer-songwriter Erykah Badu grooving beside other maskless attendees on what appeared to be a stage while loud music blared on Saturday. Obama, in white jeans, is seen embracing a woman in front of a crowd in the footage.

Video of Obama’s maskless Martha’s Vineyard birthday party before Erykah Badu deleted it pic.twitter.com/ge0k23XioV — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) August 8, 2021

Rapper Trap Beckham and manager TJ Chapman, both of whom were attendees of the event, also snapped a series of photographs capturing bottles of top-shelf alcohol, cigars, and s'mores-style cocktails, according to the New York Post. Napkins, masks, and passes to the party featured "44X60," a phrase indicating the 44th president's 60th birthday. The images have since been deleted.

OBAMA SHRINKING SIZE OF 60TH BIRTHDAY BASH DUE TO COVID-19 SURGE

Both Beckham and Chapman were seen smoking marijuana in photos posted at about the same time, though it is unclear if the drug use occurred in the Obama residence. Cannabis usage is legal in Massachusetts.

“Had to delete everything due to the rules,” Beckham said after the party, according to the New York Post. “It was epic for sure. If any videos surface, it’s going viral. He danced the whole time. Nobody ever seen Obama like this before.”

Photos also showed a dinner menu featuring steak, chicken, and shrimp as guests, staff, and performers were given brownies and watermelon slices. The rapping duo was seen drinking Hennessy cognac during the festivities.

On Wednesday, Obama vowed to scale back the size of the event after 475 confirmed guests, including Oprah Winfrey and George Clooney, were expected to convene at the former president's $12 million property. Obama promised to nix attendees who weren't "family and close friends" because the party was the subject of scrutiny from many after coronavirus cases have surged in the United States over the last few weeks.

"Due to the new spread of the delta variant over the past week, the President and Mrs. Obama have decided to significantly scale back the event to include only family and close friends. President Obama is appreciative of others sending their birthday wishes from afar and looks forward to seeing people soon," a spokesperson for the former first family told Fox News, adding that the "outdoor event was planned months ago in accordance with all public health guidelines and with COVID safeguards in place."

Obama turned 60 on Wednesday, though the celebration took place on Saturday.

Pearl Jam was anticipated to play at the event, and questions were raised pertaining to whether President Joe Biden, Obama's former vice president, would be present. On Monday, a White House official said that Biden would skip the weekend bash.

"While President Biden is unable to attend this weekend, he looks forward to catching up with former President Obama soon and properly welcoming him into the over-60 club," an administration official told reporters.

Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks, Jennifer Hudson, Jay-Z, Beyonce, Bradley Cooper, and Don Cheadle, among other celebrities, were reportedly in attendance on Saturday.

