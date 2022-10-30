3

Obama Slams GOP Sen. Ron Johnson On Social Security In Explosive Rally Speech

Ben Blanchet
·2 min read

Former President Barack Obama didn’t hold back as he grilled Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) during a rally for his Democratic challenger Wisconsin Lt. Gov Mandela Barnes.

Obama, who spoke in front of a Milwaukee crowd on Saturday, slammed 2020-election-denying GOP gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels while calling on residents to not boo — but vote — during the rally, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

The former president also delivered a storm of criticism toward Johnson as he questioned the senator’s relatability with voters due to his support of a tax plan that allowed people to write off the costs of private jets on their tax returns.

“His adult children bought not one, not two but three private planes. Because apparently carpooling wasn’t an option,” Obama said of Johnson’s children.

Obama later went after Johnson on Social Security as he claimed the senator wants to raise the retirement age to 70 and supports a plan that puts Medicare and Social Security “on the chopping block.”

“The point is some of you here are on Social Security, some of your parents are on Social Security, some of your grandparents are on Social Security, you know why they have Social Security? Because they worked for it,” Obama said.

“They worked hard jobs for it, they have chapped hands for it, they have long hours and sore backs and bad knees to get that Social Security,” Obama said. “And if Ron Johnson does not understand that... he should not be your senator from Wisconsin.”

You can watch Obama’s comments on Johnson below.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

