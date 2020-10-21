Obama slams Trump over 'secret' Chinese bank account

The New York Times, which has obtained Trump's tax records, late Tuesday reported that the documents show the president maintains a previously undisclosed bank account in China, one of only three foreign nations where he holds accounts along with Britain and Ireland.

Video Transcript

BARACK OBAMA: As it turns out-- this was just reported in the last 48 hours-- we know that he continues to do business with China because he's got a secret Chinese bank account. How is that possible? How is that possible?

A secret Chinese bank account-- listen, can you imagine if I had had a secret Chinese bank account when I was running for re-election? You think my-- you think Fox News might have been a little concerned about that? They would have called me Beijing Barry.

It is not a great idea to have a president who owes a bunch of money to people overseas. That's not a good idea. I mean, of the taxes Donald Trump pays, he may be sending more to foreign governments than he pays in the United States.

His first year in the White House he only paid $750 in federal income taxes. Listen, my first job was at a Baskin Robbins when I was 15 years old. I think I might have paid more taxes that year working at a-- dispensing ice cream. How is that possible? How many people here paid less than that?