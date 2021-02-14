Obama tributes family on Valentine’s Day: ‘To the three who never fail to make me smile’

Ashley Terrell
Michelle Obama also shared her own Valentine’s Day message

In honor of Valentine’s Day, former President Barack Obama shared a family portrait in honor of the three special women in his life.

“Happy Valentine’s Day to the three who never fail to make me smile. Your dazzling light makes everything brighter,” he tweeted on Sunday.

Obamas thegrio.com
Former President and First Lady Barack and Michelle Obama are shown last October closing the annual Obama Foundation Summit together on the campus of the Illinois Institute of Technology in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

The tweeted included wife, Michelle, and daughters, Sasha, 19, and Malia, 22.

Read More: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expecting their second child

Michelle also shared a Valentine’s Day message with a recent photo of her and Barack together.

“Happy Valentine’s Day, @barackobama! Life is always brighter when I’m by your side,” she wrote.

The Obamas have always been open about their love story and 28-year marriage. In his new memoir A Promised Land, he shared the tensions between him and Michelle during his two terms as president and how they worked on their marriage after leaving The White House.

“There were nights when lying next to Michelle in the dark, I’d think about those days when everything between us felt lighter when her smile was more constant and our loveless encumbered,” he wrote. “And my heart would suddenly tighten at the thought that those days might not return.”

Read More: ‘Couple Goals’ is a game show you’ve never seen before

In a November interview with PEOPLE, the former president spoke about the overwhelming pressure on him and Michelle to “be ‘on’ at every moment.”

“There were times where I think she was frustrated or sad or angry but knew that I had Afghanistan or the financial crisis to worry about. So, she would tamp it down,” he said.

Obama said they found their way back to those lighter moments after the end of his presidency he described as a “big exhale.”

“It took some time to talk about how she had felt. Once the presidency was done, there was the possibility of her opening up…but more importantly, just her being able to let out a breath and relax.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now! TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

The post Obama tributes family on Valentine’s Day: ‘To the three who never fail to make me smile’ appeared first on TheGrio.

