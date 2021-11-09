Obama uses Hawaiian proverb to call for protection of Pacific Islands

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Brahmjot Kaur
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

During a United Nations Climate Change Conference session on the Pacific Islands, former President Barack Obama recited a Hawaiian proverb to stress the importance of uniting countries to mitigate the effects of climate change.

“There’s an old Hawaiian proverb, ‘Pupukahi I Holomua.’ That’s roughly translated into ‘unite to move forward,’” he said Monday.

“It’s a reminder that if you want to paddle a canoe, you better all be rowing in the same direction and at the same time. Every oar has to move in unison,” he said. “That’s the only way that you move forward. And that’s the kind of spirit that we need to protect our island resources. That’s the kind of spirit we need to protect our people.”

Obama was born and raised in Hawaii, and also lived in Indonesia for several years as a child.

He has previously credited his upbringing in Hawaii for his love of the natural world.

“Since Malia was born, since my oldest child was born, I’ve brought them here every Christmas for the last 18 years now,” Obama told National Geographic in 2016. “And I want to make sure that when they’re bringing their children here, or their grandchildren here, that they’re able to appreciate the wonders and the beauty of this island, and of the Pacific, and every island. ... That’s why we have to unite to move forward. We have to row as one.”

At the conference, he said the effect of rising sea levels on the Pacific Islands is a warning for everyone. “If we don’t act and we don’t act boldly, it’s going to be too late,” he said.

Scientists have urged countries to take action in the past. In 2018, East Island in Hawaii, a critical habitat for endangered green sea turtles and Hawaiian monk seals, was washed away after Hurricane Walaka barreled through the state.

Scientists warn that the islands that disappeared in Hawaii and other places are warnings of what could happen to larger islands and continental coasts.

“As was true five years ago, we have not done enough and our islands are threatened more than ever,” Obama said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • How climate change threatens pregnant women

    World leaders turn their attention Tuesday to climate change and gender during the global U.N. summit.

  • Homicide victims: 28 people died in Indianapolis in October. These are their names.

    Through the end of October, 28 people became victims of criminal homicides. Here are their names and what we know about them.

  • Newly installed camera shows man trying to break into home with knife, Ohio cops say

    “I called 911 and tried to scream at him,” the Ohio mom said.

  • Malala Yousafzai announces her marriage on Twitter

    Nobel Prize laureate and education activist Malala Yousafzai announced her marriage on Twitter on Tuesday. The 24-year-old Pakistani human rights campaigner who was shot by the Taliban for daring to want an education posted images on Twitter of her celebration on Tuesday with Asser Malik and her family. Yousafzai was targeted by the Taliban for her relentless objections to the group’s regressive interpretation of Islam that limits girls’ access to education.

  • Public documents tie Elon Musk associate to hundreds of acres near Tesla

    Elon Musk appears to have added a few hundred acres to his portfolio in eastern Travis County near the Tesla plant as the multi-billionaire continues to grow roots in Central Texas. We map out what we found in this story.

  • Researchers make startling find while mapping ocean floor

    "I think we got something." Researchers at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) came across a historic discovery while mapping the ocean floor recently -- an oil tanker that dates back to World War II. The sunken oil tanker is called the SS Bloody Marsh. Its construction was completed in 1943, and it faced its ultimate downfall that same year when it was struck by a torpedo from a German U-boat. It was made amid a push to get more oil tankers into the Atlantic and toward Eu

  • ‘Reclusive and secretive’ predators seen roaming near West Texas property, video shows

    Spotting just one of these animals is “incredibly lucky,” experts say. A trail camera captured four.

  • Northwest Indiana will be home to largest solar farm in U.S., covering 13,000 acres

    At 13,000 acres, the largest solar farm in the country just broke ground in northwest Indiana. There will be over 2 million solar panels.

  • Big gold mine fined again, this time for toxic discharge violations near SC town

    An international gold mining corporation has again run into trouble in South Carolina after state officials said they found the Haile Gold Mine released more pollution than allowed

  • The Great Lakes are at record warmth. Here's what that means for snow squalls

    Cold air and relatively warmer lake waters are a prime setup for lake-effect snow squalls. Here's what forecasters expect in the coming weeks.

  • Another storm will help chip away at California drought

    A couple of weeks after an atmospheric river dumped record rainfall and prolific amounts of snow on parts of California, the Pacific storm train delivered another helping of rain and snow to a large part of the drought-stricken state. However, this time it was in more manageable amounts. Through the first week in November, most of the rain and snow along the West Coast has been directed toward Washington and Oregon. The break in the weather pattern come to an end last night, with an extensive st

  • Leopard Steals Lion Cub Because Nature Shows No Mercy

    The predator seized the opportunity as the mother lioness went hunting in Tanzania.

  • ‘Sharks are in the collards!’ King tides, winds flood NC’s Outer Banks, photos show

    Parts of the North Carolina coast remain under flooding warnings or advisories.

  • B.C. 'weather bomb' will bring heavy rain, strong winds, and snow

    The unsettled trend will continue for B.C. for the foreseeable future – with waves of moisture bringing copious amounts of rainfall for the South Coast, blustery winds, and considerable amounts of snowfall for the mountain passes.

  • Snowstorm to create travel headaches in parts of US, Canada

    Autumn has largely held its ground across much of the eastern United States and Canada, with only fleeting glimpses of winterlike weather in recent weeks. AccuWeather forecasters say that is all about to change as a large snowstorm develops and targets portions of the north-central U.S. and south-central Canada. The weather setup started to unfold Tuesday as a storm bringing another dose of heavy rain and mountain snow to California sped inland across the West. By Wednesday the energy from the s

  • Lake-effect snow machine to roar to life

    AccuWeather meteorologists say Mother Nature is ready to flip a switch to turn on the lake-effect snow machine and unleash wintry conditions for areas surrounding the Great Lakes this week. A storm forecast to bring accumulating snow to portions of the northern United States and southern Canada will have a hand in bringing adverse weather farther east to end the week. This potent storm is forecast to sweep across the Great Lakes and push into eastern Ontario, Canada, Friday, allowing frigid air

  • Six ways to stop microplastics getting into your body

    Microplastics are “one of the greatest manmade disasters of our time”, according to the Natural History Museum. That’s bad news, given they are also everywhere; in tap water, the food you buy, the clothes you wear and the air you breathe.

  • Why is Wisconsin the Badger State — and do actual badgers live here?

    Wisconsin's nickname has to do with mining, not the animal. But badgers do live across the state.

  • ‘The Marines answered my prayer:' Woman rescued from flood near Arlington National Cemetery

    Virginia Waller-Torres, said a prayer to be saved after being stuck in D.C. floodwaters. Within a minute, a bus full of U.S. Marines showed up.

  • Feds propose threatened status for alligator snapping turtle

    The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said Monday that it is proposing threatened status for alligator snapping turtles -- huge, spike-shelled reptiles that lurk at the bottom of lakes and slow waterways, luring prey to their mouths by sticking out a wormlike lure. Every state in their range now protects them, but the long-lasting effects of catching the reptiles for turtle soup are among reasons their numbers are now so low, the agency said. “Alligator snappers are some of the fiercest, wildest creatures in the Southeast, but overexploitation and habitat destruction have put their lives on the line,” Elise Bennett, an attorney for the Center for Biological Diversity, said in a news release.