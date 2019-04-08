Obama warns Democrats that ideological 'rigidity' can lead to a 'circular firing squad'

Former President Barack Obama speaks to young leaders from across Europe in a town hall event on April 06, 2019 in Berlin, Germany. More

WASHINGTON – Former President Barack Obama warned Democrats about the dangers of rigid ideological dogmatism, which he said can lead to a "circular firing squad" at an Obama Foundation event in Berlin on Saturday.

Obama made the comment while discussing the importance of compromise in a functioning democracy at the town hall-style forum with "emerging European leaders."

"One of the things I do worry about sometimes among progressives in the United States, maybe it's true here as well, is a certain kind of rigidity where we say, 'Ah, I'm sorry, this is how it's gonna be.' And then we start sometimes creating what's called a circular firing squad where you start shooting at your allies because one of them is straying from purity on the issues. And when that happens, typically the overall effort and movement weakens," Obama said.

The former Democratic president's warning comes as his party appears increasingly divided between left-wing politicians such as New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders who espouse democratic socialism, and more moderate Democrats advocating more incremental reforms.

That tension is also emerging in the race for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination where voters will weigh whether to support figures calling for sweeping progressive policies such as Medicare for All and the Green New Deal, or more establishment Democratic figures, such as Obama's former running mate Joe Biden who, if he decides to run, might have more appeal in the general election.

How do we navigate between the world as it is and the world as it ought to be? @BarackObama answers @Kuebra’s question during the #ObamaTownHall with young civic leaders in Berlin. pic.twitter.com/NiZd18baxQ — The Obama Foundation (@ObamaFoundation) April 6, 2019

Obama said that if they want to get things done, voters and politicians need to accept that they aren't going to get "100% of what you want because somebody else is going to have a slightly different set of interests or slightly different set of values."

"You have to recognize that the way we've structured democracy requires you to take into account people who don't agree with you," he said.

But he also warned the audience that they should also remain to true their "core principles."

"You can't set up a system in which you don't compromise on anything, but you also can't operate in a system where you compromise on everything."

Obama blamed some of the inability to find common ground on the media, which he said are geared to "inflame" and "provoke."

He said he advises his wife Michelle Obama, "Don't watch cable news shows. They're designed to get you mad. That's what their purpose is. Social media is worse. They're designed to make you click."

"We are collectively, all of us, going to have to find ways in which we improve the conversation on the internet and in social media. It is going to be difficult to do." —@BarackObama answers a question about the consequences of the internet and social media on people’s lives. pic.twitter.com/tAeaXGGnBV — The Obama Foundation (@ObamaFoundation) April 6, 2019