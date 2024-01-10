ObamaCare enrollment breaks record for third consecutive year

Health insurance enrollment through the Affordable Care Act’s (ACA) insurance Marketplace has reached a new record for the third consecutive year according to the latest update from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).

CMS said in a statement Wednesday that enrollment for 2024 ACA plans had broken 20 million so far, with just less than a week left for people to sign up for plans. This exceeds 2023’s enrollment — 16.3 million — by roughly 4 million people.

“Today, we hit a major milestone in lowering costs and ensuring all Americans have access to quality, affordable health care: a record-breaking 20 million Americans have enrolled in health care coverage through the Affordable Care Act marketplaces,” President Biden said Wednesday. “With six days left to still get covered, 8 million more Americans have signed up for ACA coverage than when I took office.”

This most recent enrollment period, which ends on Jan. 16, was marked by several factors that set it apart from previous years. The timeline for enrollment was more flexible, with people who were disenrolled from Medicaid during the unwinding that began last year having a “Medicaid Unwinding Special Enrollment Period” that started earlier than normal and will continue until the end of March.

“Today is a momentous day. A record number of people in the United States have health care coverage through the Affordable Care Act’s Marketplace — more than at any point in history. More people with access to preventive care means a healthier country and lower health care costs across the board,” Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said in a statement.

HealthCare.gov applicants also had more time than previously to submit documents verifying their income. More insurers than ever also participated in the marketplace, providing customers with a wider variety of plans to choose from.

