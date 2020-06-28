Obamacare Faces Unprecedented Test as Economy Sinks

Jeremy and Rebecca Bratsman with Liev, one of their four children, at their home in Boise, Idaho, on June 18, 2020. (Alex Hecht/The New York Times)

The Affordable Care Act, the landmark health law that has been a subject of caustic debate for more than a decade, is being tested as never before, as millions of Americans lose their jobs and medical coverage in the midst of the nation’s gravest health crisis in a century.

The law is offering a vast majority of newly unemployed people a path to stopgap health coverage, providing a cushion that did not exist during the last crushing recession — or ever before. But the crisis has also highlighted fundamental weaknesses with its patchwork system — ones magnified by Republican efforts to undermine and dismantle it but also seized on by some Democrats pushing for a sweeping overhaul.

On Thursday, as the coronavirus pandemic surged and the country reported a daily record in new virus cases, the Trump administration continued the Republican Party’s push to abolish the law. Shortly before midnight, the Justice Department filed a brief asking the Supreme Court to overturn the law, in a case brought by a group of Republican attorneys general.

The case is likely to be argued this fall during the closing stages of a bitter presidential election in which health care is certain to be a galvanizing issue. Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, continues to support improving and expanding the ACA with an option to buy a public plan, rather than replacing it with a “Medicare for All” system preferred by many in the left wing of the party.

As those political and legal battles play out, how the law actually works in the coming months of intense need could go a long way toward determining its durability and future.

“This is the first test of the ACA in an economic downturn,” said Peter V. Lee, executive director of Covered California, the state’s insurance marketplace created under the law. “But it’s not just a test — it’s a national study of what happens in states that implemented the ACA as opposed to those that didn’t.”

Four out of every five people who have lost employer-provided health insurance during the coronavirus pandemic are eligible for free coverage through expanded Medicaid programs or government-subsidized private insurance, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation, a nonpartisan health research group. And many jobless 20-somethings have been able to join their parents’ plans. All three options were made possible by the law.

Yet others have fallen through the holes in the law’s safety net. Nearly 3 million low-income people are ineligible for assistance in the 14 states that have declined to expand Medicaid under the law, including Texas, Florida and others, mostly in the South, where coronavirus cases are now spiking. Many people who have qualified for government subsidies to buy private plans still face unaffordable copays and deductibles.

David Exum, of Kannapolis, North Carolina, has experienced both the benefits and the shortcomings of the law. He lost his health coverage when he was laid off from his job as a web content coordinator in March. He is now paying just $1 a month for a subsidized plan.

It is a big improvement from the last recession, he said, when he became uninsured for several years after losing his job and getting divorced. But for Exum, 53, the law is imperfect.

His plan is cheap because it has a high deductible — $6,900 a year. Worse, if his unemployment benefits expire before he finds a new job, and his income drops below the poverty line, he will lose his premium subsidies and will no longer be able to afford the plan. But because of a quirk in the law, he would not be eligible for Medicaid in that situation, because North Carolina has not expanded the program to cover many low-income men.

“I know there are millions in the same boat,” said Exum. “It’s just really scary.”

The strange glitch exists because the law originally required all states to expand Medicaid and thus did not set up a system of subsidies for the poorest Americans to buy private coverage. The Supreme Court ultimately ruled that states could opt out of expanding Medicaid, but Congress, bitterly divided over the law, never fixed the glitch.

“The pandemic has exposed some of the glaring weaknesses in the ACA,” said Paul Starr, a professor of sociology and public affairs at Princeton who served as a health policy adviser to the Clinton administration. “When millions of workers lose their jobs, most of them also lose their health coverage, and the ACA does not provide for any automatic backup or means of transferring coverage to a publicly subsidized alternative.