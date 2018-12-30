Obamacare was revolutionary for women's health. The progress is now in danger.

Women’s health has come a long way since the March 2010 passing of the Affordable Care Act (ACA), also known as Obamacare.

But President Obama’s signature legislation has faced a political and legal onslaught in the years since. And American society may now be shifting toward a view that would imperil freedom of choice in women’s health.

“More and more laws are treating a fetus as a person, and a woman as less of one, as states charge pregnant women with crimes,” the New York Times editorial board wrote recently. The series of reports on women’s health concluded: “If a fetus is granted equal rights, women who become pregnant may find their most personal decisions coming under state control.”

Barack Obama at the Mast General Store in Boone, N.C., Oct. 17, 2011. (Photo: Jewel Sama/AFP) More

‘The ACA established a floor’ for women’s health

In 2008, nearly 17 million women did not have health insurance. Those numbers changed with the implementation of the ACA in 2010. By 2016, that number dropped to 10.5 million.

“There have been a lot of different forces in play, but in terms of women’s coverage and access to care, one of the most sweeping changes was the enactment of the Affordable Care Act,” Usha Ranji, associate director of Women’s Health Policy for the Kaiser Family Foundation, told Yahoo Finance.

“The ACA established a floor, a minimum level of benefits that helped to cover,” Ranji explained, emphasizing how different things were before the arrival of Obamacare. “[N]ot many benefits categories were required to provide coverage in private health plans. … [N]ow all new private health plans have to have maternity coverage. It didn’t used to be that way.”

Obamacare implemented several crucial initiatives in terms of women’s health care. Specifically, the law banned insurance providers from charging women more than men for coverage and required that maternity and newborn care be a mandatory benefit “for individual market health plans.”

“People who didn’t used to qualify for Medicaid can now purchase coverage,” Ranji said. “This was a major expansion in health coverage, and we see that now with the huge drop in the uninsured rate.”

Women’s health is a delicate and evolving issue. (Photo: Joshua Lott/Reuters) More

One of the biggest changes over the last decade in women’s health care, Ranji added, has been the requirements for coverage of services.

“The benefits changes are hugely important,” Ranji said. “Before the ACA was enacted, particularly in the individual market, there were lots of gaps. Plans were allowed to deny coverage for those with preexisting conditions, like pregnancy. Or, if you bought one of those plans and got pregnant, you might not have coverage for maternity services, meaning significant out-of-pocket costs.”

Ranji said she’s also seen a “huge rise” in the share of women who don’t have to pay out of pocket for contraceptives.

If the ACA were to be officially repealed, “We go back to a time when women were rated based on their gender and their preexisting conditions,” Sara Collins, vice president of health care coverage and access for the Commonwealth Fund, told Yahoo Finance. “This could have multiple implications.”

‘That’s what’s at stake: people’s lives’

The Trump administration has tried to roll back Obamacare generally and women’s health initiatives specifically. One initiative is a proposed Title X of the Public Health Service Act, which critics call a “gag rule.” The rule would not only withhold funds from organizations that provide abortion services but would also place restrictions on abortion counseling and referrals.