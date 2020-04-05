Obamacare's health care protections face first true test in coronavirus crisis

The Affordable Care Act turned 10 last month and is credited with helping 20 million more Americans get health insurance than before the law was enacted. But the coronavirus pandemic could be the first true test of how well "Obamacare" works at preventing significant coverage loss, experts say.

For people stricken with COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, coverage through the ACA could mean the difference between financial stability and bankruptcy that could cause lingering hardship long after the pandemic ends, industry experts say.

Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak

Yet with unemployment skyrocketing across the country — a record 6.6 million Americans filed for unemployment last week — there’s a risk that some of the gains in insurance coverage could be lost.

This is the first recession since the ACA, and it’s also the first pandemic since the ACA, and it’s all happening at the same time, so it’s hard to say how this is all going to unfold.

The Economic Policy Institute, a nonprofit think tank in Washington, D.C., released a report Thursday estimating that as many as 3.5 million workers may have lost their employer-sponsored health insurance in the last two weeks because of layoffs.

Losing health insurance can be frightening at any time, let alone during a pandemic.

About half of Americans get their health insurance through their jobs, the group noted.

“This is the first recession since the ACA, and it’s also the first pandemic since the ACA, and it’s all happening at the same time, so it’s hard to say how this is all going to unfold,” said Cynthia Cox, vice president at the nonprofit Kaiser Family Foundation in Washington, D.C., where she conducts research on health care and the effects of the ACA. “But this will be the first true test of how well the ACA works at preventing significant coverage loss.”

Cox said she “wouldn’t be surprised” if the number of uninsured increased, but the extent depends on various factors. Workers who lose their jobs and their health coverage have some options for staying insured. Some may have spouses with employer-sponsored health coverage they can use. Others may opt to pay for COBRA coverage or buy insurance from a subsidized ACA health care exchange, though both of those options might be too pricey for some people to afford. Some people may qualify for Medicaid, even more so in states that expanded Medicaid coverage through the ACA.

The Trump administration decided against a plan to open a special enrollment period for federal ACA marketplace exchanges for people who already had been uninsured before the pandemic. Some states, however, have opened enrollment in their own exchanges. And newly unemployed people still would be eligible to enroll in the federal exchanges because of the recent change in their coverage status.

Americans who recently lost their jobs or already had been uninsured can explore their options on the ACA website HealthCare.gov.

Having health care coverage can be critical for anyone facing a costly illness, including COVID-19.

“This could be a major catastrophic illness, both from a physical perspective but also from a financial perspective,” said Sara Collins, vice president for health care coverage and access at the Commonwealth Fund, a nonprofit foundation that studies health care, in New York. “It’s the kind of event when you’re uninsured that could really sink you.”

For uninsured, hospital costs could top $40,000

Because of the ACA, not only were more Americans insured going into this health crisis than a decade ago, but there also are caps on how much insured people have to pay out-of-pocket for their care.

However, there are no cost limits for uninsured Americans, numbering nearly 28 million before the pandemic, and the bills that arrive in the mail can deliver quite a shock.

That was the case for one uninsured woman who received a bill for nearly $35,000 for COVID-19 treatment at a Massachusetts hospital.

Most people afflicted with the coronavirus are expected to recover at home, if they even know they are infected. But for those who require hospitalization for COVID-19, the price tag for their treatment could be staggering, upwards of $40,000 or more for people who are uninsured, Cox said.