Obama's '08 campaign manager warns Biden: Up your game, now!

David Plouffe, who oversaw former President Barack Obama’s storied 2008 bid for the White House, says he has an “overarching concern” about Joe Biden’s campaign strategy against a media-savvy incumbent with a large financial advantage. Plouffe said he is particularly alarmed by the former vice president’s failure to leverage social media and dazzling visuals while President Trump dominates headlines during the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s a challenge for Joe Biden,” Plouffe told “Skullduggery” podcast hosts Michael Isikoff and Daniel Klaidman in an interview. “But Trump gets this, and his campaign gets this: It’s blunt force communication. ... What I’m very worried about is [that] we’re going to see tens of millions of dollars of advertising in battleground states any moment.”

Plouffe said that he expects a “massive online advertising onslaught” that “tries to re-create reality” and “hero worship” Trump as a formidable leader throughout the coronavirus crisis. Even allowing for doubts about the administration’s slow response to the coronavirus and the economic recession that has resulted from it, Plouffe said, “This election will be decided on the margins.”

After a string of primary wins in Florida, Illinois and Arizona on March 17, Biden pulled back from the spotlight, attracting questions about his low public profile as Trump began holding daily press briefings in response to the public health crisis. After his decisive primary victories, Biden never delivered a big speech. He stayed at home in Delaware, webcasting remarks from what Politico called a “low-quality personal computer camera against a straight-out-of-YouTube black backdrop.”

Plouffe was also critical, saying, “time is of the essence for the Biden campaign to really begin running the general election.” Trump has polled relatively well in the wake of the virus, and even seen a slight uptick in support, which Plouffe attributed to citizens wanting “our president to succeed.”

The unprecedented scale of the COVID-19 pandemic has undoubtedly shortened the campaign season this cycle, Plouffe said, making it more important for Biden to get a running start. Campaigning won’t intensify until as late as May, he said, so Biden must become more visible on multiple platforms in the near term to stay in the public eye.

Trump is well-financed and knows how to use the media to his advantage, Plouffe warned.

“The Trump campaign has a huge organization [and] all the money in the world to drive turnout as high as they can in every battleground state, which is what I’m most concerned about,” he said.

“The Biden campaign has an acute need to really up their game and understand how people receive information today,” Plouffe said. “It’s a weakness of most Democrats.”

An early pioneer for how to use the Internet to build a winning coalition, Plouffe was most critical of what he regards as Biden’s old-fashioned media strategy and his team’s lack of apparent understanding of social media.

“If you’ve got something to say or something to announce you better think first about, ‘How am I going to do it on each of those platforms’ -- and each of those platforms is different,” he said. “I have an overarching concern, independent of the coronavirus, that we really have to make sure that the Biden campaign and progressives are meeting people where they are in 2020.”

Plouffe called on Democratic voters and organizers to get moving even without encouragement from the nominee.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, speaks during a virtual press briefing on a smartphone in this arranged photograph in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. (Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images) More

“Everyone’s got their role to fight the social media wars, which we have to do because we don’t have Fox and Sinclair and Breitbart and all of these online publications that seem to pop up every day that the right uses in a coordinated way,” Plouffe said. “I really hope that any day we’re going to all get emails from the Biden campaign, ‘Hey, we need you to write postcards.’”