Obama's candidate for 2020: None of the above

It’s been a recurring theme of the overcrowded 2020 Democratic presidential primary campaign. Ask voters how they feel about the field, and they’ll say they’re basically content. Ask them which candidate they support, however, and they’ll find something wrong with all of them.

Turns out Barack Obama shares the sentiment.

In a Politico magazine story about Obama’s post-presidency published Tuesday, Ryan Lizza reports that while the most influential Democratic voter of all has decided to not to endorse any one candidate during the primary — he doesn’t want to “put his thumb on the scale,” as his close advisers frequently put it — he has expressed his views privately. And pretty much nothing he’s had to say has been positive.

He assessments of the three black candidates — natural heirs to his message and coalition — have been unsparing. Obama once described Kamala Harris as “brilliant” and “dedicated” and “tough”; now, according to Lizza, he and his aides have “discussed doubts” about her “appeal to African-Americans.” The former president told Deval Patrick, one of his closest political pals, that it was likely “too late” for him to secure “money and talent” if he jumped into the race — and that was months before Patrick actually made the leap. Meanwhile, Obama seems not to have bothered to mention Cory Booker much at all.

Obama’s feelings about the moderates in the race — the other obvious standard-bearers for his brand of consensus-oriented progressivism — have been no kinder. Four years ago, he singled out Pete Buttigieg as a rising talent; now Lizza reports that he is “deeply skeptical” about the young South Bend, Ind., mayor’s prospects. The former president praised former Montana Gov. Steve Bullock’s record, then immediately burst his bubble. “Nobody knows who you are,” he said.

Even more conspicuous is Obama’s lack of enthusiasm for his own vice president, Joe Biden, who has made his association with his former boss the cornerstone of his campaign. During a meeting with another potential candidate, Lizza reports, Obama lamented that he no longer enjoys the kind of bond he forged with the electorate in 2008, particularly in Iowa. But “you know who really doesn’t have it?” he added. “Joe Biden.” Obama also refused to endorse Biden or intervene when he and his son were being attacked by Donald Trump over Ukraine. “Why doesn’t Obama say something?” Biden’s people complained.

And Obama seems no more fond of the other Democratic frontrunner who worked in his administration. His relationship with Elizabeth Warren, his former Consumer Financial Protection Bureau leader, is famously fraught. In 2015, Obama “said privately that if Democrats rallied around her as their nominee, it would be a repudiation of him,” Lizza reports. Today he seems to worry that Warren can’t beat Trump. On Nov. 15, at an event in Washington for a network of wealthy progressive donors, he delivered a line that was seen as a stinging rebuke of her call for “big, structural change.”