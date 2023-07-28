New Details Released in Tragic Death of Obama's Former Personal Chef

Former White House sous chef Tafari Campbell was the victim of an apparent accident last weekend.

Updated as of Friday, July 28, 9:30am:

The Obama family is mourning the loss of a former White House chef and close family friend who died in a tragic accident near their Martha’s Vineyard summer retreat. And now new details have emerged about 45-year-old Tafari Campbell’s final moments.



An unidentified eyewitness who was out paddleboarding with Campbell on Sunday, July 23, told police they saw him lose his balance and fall into the water. The witness says Campbell, who was not wearing a life jacket and was not attached to the paddleboard, fought to stay above the water before eventually succumbing, MassLive reported.

The witness told police they tried to swim to Campbell to save him but “did not reach him in time.” The person then swam to shore, where they alerted someone to call 911.

According to MassLive, the investigation and autopsy wrapped up on Tuesday and found no evidence of foul play. A toxicology report is still in progress.

Martha’s Vineyard, an island just south of Cape Cod, is a popular vacation destination for rich and famous, including the Obamas, Oprah Winfrey and Spike Lee. The Obamas were not at their home at the time. Parts of the island are also a popular end-of-summer vacation retreat for Black entrepreneurs, creatives and professionals, especially from the Northeast. It’s not clear whether Campbell was vacationing or working on the island at the time.

The Obamas paid tribute to Campbell, who leaves behind a wife and two children, in a statement:

“Tafari was a beloved part of our family. When we first met him, he was a talented sous chef at the White House – creative and passionate about food, and its ability to bring people together. In the years that followed, we got to know him as a warm, fun, extraordinarily kind person who made all of our lives a little brighter.” “That’s why, when we were getting ready to leave the White House, we asked Tafari to stay with us, and he generously agreed. He’s been part of our lives ever since, and our hearts are broken that he’s gone,” the statement continued. “Today we join everyone who knew and loved Tafari – especially his wife Sherise and their twin boys, Xavier and Savin – in grieving the loss of a truly wonderful man.”

