Obamas return to WH for official portrait unveiling

Former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama returned to the White House Wednesday for the unveiling of their official portraits. It was their first joint visit since they left the White House in 2017. (Sept. 7)

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Ex-president Barack Obama and his wife, former first lady Michelle Obama, returned to the White House on Wednesday to unveil their official portraits in an event punctuated by wisecracks but tinged with history and politics. Hosted by fellow Democrat President Joe Biden more than five years after Obama left office, the Obamas basked in applause from former staff members assembled in the East Room and lauded the artists for capturing their images which will hang in the White House for generations to come. Artist Robert McCurdy put the grey-suited Barack Obama, the first Black U.S. president, at the center of his canvas, in a photorealistic portrait with a white background.

  • Obamas return to the White House, unveil official portraits

    Former President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, returned to the White House Wednesday, unveiling official portraits with a modern vibe in an event that set humor and nostalgia over his presidency against the current harsh political talk about the survival of democracy. While her husband cracked a few jokes about his gray hair, big ears and clothes in his portrait, Mrs. Obama, a descendant of slaves, said the occasion for her was more about the promise of America for people like herself. “Barack and Michelle, welcome home,” declared President Joe Biden as the gathering cheered.

