Obama's solicitor general said Trump talked 'like a mafia boss, and not a particularly smart mafia boss' one in his call with Georgia's elections chief

Bill Bostock
donald trump plane
President Donald Trump boarding Air Force One. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

  • Neal Katyal, President Barack Obama's former acting solicitor general, said President Donald Trump talked "like a mafia boss" during his leaked call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

  • On Sunday, The Washington Post published audio of a call in which Trump asked Raffensperger to "find" 11,780 votes so that the state's election result could be overturned.

  • "There's nothing wrong with saying, you know, that you've recalculated," Trump told Raffensperger, according to the audio.

  • Katyal told MSNBC on Sunday: "This is the way that people in organized crime rings talk."

  • Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

Neal Katyal, the former acting solicitor general to President Barack Obama, has said that President Donald Trump talked "like a mafia boss" during his leaked call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

On Sunday, The Washington Post published a recording of a Saturday call in which Trump asked Raffensperger to "find" 11,780 votes so that his election loss in the state could be challenged. President-elect Joe Biden won Georgia by nearly 13,000 votes out of about 5 million votes cast.

Trump has claimed that he was robbed of thousands of votes in Georgia, and urged Raffensperger to locate the so-called missing votes.

"The people of Georgia are angry, the people in the country are angry," Trump said, according to the audio. "And there's nothing wrong with saying, you know, that you've recalculated."

In response to Trump's advances, Raffensperger said: "The data you have is wrong."

Appearing on MSNBC on Sunday, Katyal said: "It sounds like Donald Trump is talking like a mafia boss, and not a particularly smart mafia boss at that. This is the way that people in organized crime rings talk."

"You know, maybe that works in the Soviet Union or something. It certainly hasn't been the way that America, the American government has operated."

Katyal went on to say that the president's demands were "truly an impeachable offense," a characterization echoed by a number of other Democratic Party figures.

"I absolutely think it's an impeachable offence," Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said Sunday, with Rep. Hank Johnson also saying that Trump's conduct was "a violation of state and federal law."

Speaking on Sunday, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris called the phone call "a bald-faced, bold abuse of power by the president of the United States."

Noah Bookbinder, executive director of the watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington said Sunday: "If this isn't impeachable conduct, then literally nothing is."

Pasadena, CA - January 01: Trump supporters parade along the Rose Parade route on Colorado Blvd in Pasadena on Friday, January 1, 2021. (Photo by Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images)
Trump supporters seen in Pasadena, California, on January 1, 2021. Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images

Trump, meanwhile, was displeased at Raffensperger's lack of support on the call, tweeting on Sunday: "He was unwilling, or unable, to answer questions such as the "ballots under table" scam, ballot destruction, out of state 'voters', dead voters, and more. He has no clue!"

Read the full transcript of the president's leaked call with Raffensperger here or listen to the full recording published by The Post here.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Latest Stories

  • Pittsburgh police investigate 2 explosions less than 2 hours apart

    No injuries were reported, but a parked vehicle was damaged, Pittsburgh police said.

  • Trump's official schedule says he will 'make many calls and have many meetings' Monday

    With just over two weeks left in President Trump's presidency, the White House is still putting out his daily schedule, but the schedules keep "sounding weirder and weirder," CNN's Kevin Liptak observed Sunday night. He was specifically pointing to the guidance for how Trump will spend Monday, before he heads to Georgia to campaign for the Republican incumbents in twin Senate special elections on Tuesday. "President Trump will work from early in the morning until late in the evening," the White House said late Sunday. "He will make many calls and have many meetings."> This is a new addition to the President's daily schedule> > "President Trump will work from early in the morning until late in the evening. He will make many calls and have many meetings. " pic.twitter.com/mv2XihwKIN> > -- Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) January 4, 2021There's a clear didn't-read-the-book-report vibe to Trump's official schedule, but we also know, thanks to Georgia's secretary of state and Trump's Twitter feed, that what Trump is working on and calling people about these days is his doomed effort to overturn his loss in the Nov. 3 election. The man who defeated him, President-elect Joe Biden, is also traveling to Georgia to campaign, his office said Sunday. Biden may have meetings and phone calls planned for Monday as well, but that didn't make his schedule. > Here's Biden's schedule guidance for tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/ldJ7SJznyP> > -- Daniel Dale (@ddale8) January 4, 2021More stories from theweek.com Fears rise over Indonesia's Jurassic Park Hawley and Cruz: How to lie without quite lying Bond girl and That '70s Show star Tanya Roberts dies at 65

  • Indigenous Venezuelan man accused of raiding military post dies in jail -rights group

    Salvador Franco died just weeks after family members and activists reported he was suffering from health problems. A court in November had ordered his transfer to a medical facility, but authorities did not comply, according to Penal Forum attorney Olnar Ortiz. Critics of President Nicolas Maduro's government call him a dictator who has systematically jailed opponents and denied them rights to due process.

  • Texas pastor killed, others injured in church shooting; suspect arrested

    The 62-year-old pastor reportedly confronted Mytrez Deunte Woolen with a gun, but he was overpowered. A pastor was killed and two parishioners were injured in a church shooting in East Texas on Sunday. Authorities had been searching for 21-year-old Mytrez Deunte Woolen on Saturday, using dogs and drones, when the pastor of Starrville Methodist Church in Winona reportedly discovered him hiding in a church bathroom Sunday.

  • Extraordinary warning to Trump by 10 former Pentagon chiefs

    In an extraordinary rebuke of President Donald Trump, all 10 living former secretaries of defense cautioned Sunday against any move to involve the military in pursuing claims of election fraud, arguing that it would take the country into “dangerous, unlawful and unconstitutional territory.” The 10 men, both Democrats and Republicans, signed on to an opinion article published in The Washington Post that implicitly questioned Trump's willingness to follow his Constitutional duty to peacefully relinquish power on Jan. 20. Following the Nov. 3 election and subsequent recounts in some states, as well as unsuccessful court challenges, the outcome is clear, they wrote, while not specifying Trump in the article.

  • U.S. may cut some Moderna vaccine doses in half to speed rollout, official says

    The U.S. government is considering giving some people half the dose of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine in order to speed vaccinations, a federal official said on Sunday. Moncef Slaoui, head of Operation Warp Speed, the federal vaccine program, said on CBS' "Face the Nation" that officials were in talks with Moderna and the Food and Drug Administration about the idea.

  • Coronavirus: India approves vaccines from Bharat Biotech and Oxford/AstraZeneca

    It aims to inoculate some 300m people this year in one of the world's largest vaccination campaigns.

  • ‘SoHo Karen’ has history of unruly behavior, run-ins with police

    The plot thickens for the woman dubbed the “Soho Karen.” The woman, identified as Miya Ponsetto, who allegedly attacked and accused 14-year-old Keyon Harrold Jr. of stealing her iPhone just over a week ago at a New York City hotel apparently has a history of unlawful behavior. As previously reported by theGrio, Ponsetto made headlines after Grammy-winning trumpet player Keyon Harrold posted an Instagram video of her hastily accusing his teenage son of taking her cellphone while in the lobby of the Arlo SoHo Hotel in Manhattan where the Harrold’s were staying.

  • Tibetans in exile vote in India for their political leader

    Hundreds of Tibetans in exile braved the rain and cold Sunday in India’s northern city of Dharmsala, where the exiled government is based, and voted for their new political leader as the current officeholder’s five-year term nears its end. Many young Tibetans are contesting the parliamentary election this year.

  • Italy reports 347 coronavirus deaths on Sunday, 14,245 new cases

    Italy reported 347 coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday against 364 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 14,245 from 11,831. Italy has registered 75,332 COVID-19 deaths since its outbreak came to light on Feb. 21, the highest toll in Europe and the fifth highest in the world. The country has also reported 2.155 million cases to date, the health ministry said.

  • Covaxin: Concern over 'rushed' approval for India Covid jab

    The locally-produced Covaxin jab was approved on Sunday before completion of third stage trials.

  • Republicans condemn 'scheme' to undo election for Trump

    The unprecedented Republican effort to overturn the presidential election has been condemned by an outpouring of current and former GOP officials warning the effort to sow doubt in Joe Biden's win and keep President Donald Trump in office is undermining Americans’ faith in democracy. Trump has enlisted support from a dozen Republican senators and up to 100 House Republicans to challenge the Electoral College vote when Congress convenes in a joint session to confirm President-elect Joe Biden’s 306-232 win.

  • Lonza gets Swiss OK to start Moderna vaccine production -paper

    Swiss regulators have allowed contract manufacturer Lonza Group to start producing Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine at a plant in Switzerland, the SonntagsZeitung newspaper reported. "Important preparatory work is under way at the moment with the view to ramp up the production lines," it quoted a spokesman for Lonza's plant in Visp as saying. The United States authorised Moderna's vaccine on Dec. 19, Canada did so on Dec. 23 and the EU's watchdog is expected to approve it this week.

  • ‘I just want to find 11,780 votes’: Trump pressures Georgia officials as state’s runoffs approach

    President Trump pressured Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to "find" votes to overturn the election results after, according to an audio recording of a phone call obtained first reported by the Washington Post.

  • Breonna Taylor: Timeline of black deaths caused by police

    A look back at the killings of black Americans since the emergence of Black Lives Matter.

  • Congress opens new session as virus, Biden's win dominate

    Congress convened Sunday for the start of a new session, swearing in lawmakers during a tumultuous period as a growing number of Republicans work to overturn Joe Biden's victory over President Donald Trump and the coronavirus surges. Democrat Nancy Pelosi was reelected as House speaker by her party, which retains the majority in the House but with the slimmest margin in 20 years after a surprisingly strong GOP performance in the November election. Opening the Senate could be among Mitch McConnell’s final acts as majority leader.

  • Stricter lockdown restrictions probably on the way, says UK PM Johnson

    LONDON (Reuters) -British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday tougher lockdown restrictions were probably on the way as COVID-19 cases keep rising, but that schools were safe and children should continue to attend where permitted. The government has cancelled the planned reopening of schools in and around London but teaching unions want wider closures. Much of England is already living under the toughest level of restriction under a four-tier system of regional regulations designed to stop the spread of the virus and protect the national healthcare system.

  • Zimbabwe returns to restrictions amid rise in virus cases

    In response to rising COVID-19 numbers, Zimbabwe has reintroduced a night curfew, banned public gatherings, and indefinitely suspended the opening of schools. “We are being overwhelmed and overrun,” Information Minister Nick Mangwana warned, saying the country's hospitals are rapidly reaching capacity with COVID-19 patients. Zimbabwe recorded 1,342 cases and 29 deaths in the past week, “the highest number recorded so far,” Vice President Constantino Chiwenga said, announcing the strict measures.

  • Thousands of National Guard troops set to descend on Washington DC to support Biden inauguration

    More than 4,000 troops from nearly 30 states expected to take part in event

  • Israel dismisses "nonsense" Iran charge it seeks to trick U.S. into war

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -An Israeli official on Sunday dismissed as "nonsense" an allegation by the Iranian foreign minister that Israel was trying to trick the United States into waging war on Iran. It was Israel that needed to be on alert for possible Iranian strikes on the one-year anniversary on Sunday of the assassination of Tehran's top general, Qassem Soleimani, in a U.S. drone strike in Iraq, Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz said on Kan public radio.