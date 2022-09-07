The Obamas unveil their White House portraits

Associated Press

Nick Carusillo died when he was hit by multiple vehicles on a Georgia interstate, just days after he was abruptly discharged from an addiction treatment center. Now his parents hope a substantial jury verdict in their favor will prompt change that helps others suffering from mental illness and substance abuse. A jury just outside Atlanta awarded them a total of about $77 million last week — $10 million for their son's pain and suffering, $55 million for the value of his life, $1 million in punitive damages and the remainder for attorneys' fees and expenses.