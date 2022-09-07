The Obamas unveil their White House portraits
Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama returned to the White House on Wednesday to unveil their official portraits.
Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama returned to the White House on Wednesday to unveil their official portraits.
Officials continued to scramble Tuesday to restore water service in parts of a northwest Georgia county after flash flooding Sunday submerged pumps and flooded buildings.
Nick Carusillo died when he was hit by multiple vehicles on a Georgia interstate, just days after he was abruptly discharged from an addiction treatment center. Now his parents hope a substantial jury verdict in their favor will prompt change that helps others suffering from mental illness and substance abuse. A jury just outside Atlanta awarded them a total of about $77 million last week — $10 million for their son's pain and suffering, $55 million for the value of his life, $1 million in punitive damages and the remainder for attorneys' fees and expenses.
Older gay adults are more likely to be single and alone, and less likely to have children. This impacts who will take on legal or conservator-type roles if needed.
Here's everything we know about 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 3, including whether it's been renewed or not, who's returning to the cast,
After Trump and Obama snubbed each other — and pandemic delays — Biden will host his former boss to officially unveil the first Black US president's portrait.
Gwyneth Paltrow shared a rare picture with her two children, Apple Martin and Moses, on Instagram to commemorate the end of summer.
Security video from a rural county in Georgia shows local election and Republican Party officials were present when voting equipment was accessed in what the secretary of state's office calls an unauthorized breach (Sept. 6)
The Buffalo Bills and the Super Bowl-winning Los Angeles Rams will kick off the 103rd season of the NFL on Thursday
The Laguna Beach abode has 100-year-old garden walls, plus its own chapel.
Dynamic stretches are done to warm up before a workout and static stretches are done to cool down. Stretching reduces injury risk, relieves sore muscles and increases flexibility.
First Lady Jill Biden will attend and deliver remarks at the Flight 93 National Memorial Observance in Shanksville to honor and remember the victims of the September 11th terror attack.
Invading Russian forces will not even be able to pretend to hold a sham referendum in the occupied parts of Kherson Oblast due to the actions of the Ukrainian army and the resistance of the population, Ukraine’s military believes.
Former Donald Trump advisor Steve Bannon is expected to turn himself in tomorrow after being indicted in New York State, CBS News reports.
This lightweight vacuum has been a part of my cleaning arsenal for more than a year— here's my honest review.
There is no indication that the law firm connection has anything to do with Fletcher’s murder, which investigators described as an ‘isolated attack by a stranger’
WATCH: New details surrounding the death of Eliza Fletcher released
Senate Democrats still haven't shored up the 10 Republicans they need to pass the bill, but they're optimistic that amendments will draw more support.
Starbucks said Wednesday it will reinstate seven employees who were fired in February after leading an effort to unionize their Memphis store. Starbucks said the employees violated company policy by reopening the store after closing time and inviting non-employees — including a television crew — to come inside. Last month, a federal judge ordered Starbucks to reinstate the workers within five days while the court considers the labor board’s lawsuit.
A Florida nightclub threw out a trans woman for using a women’s bathroom, according to NBC News. Being that this happened in Florida, this incident comes as no surprise. Funny enough, the club has a sign on the front window that reads, “If you are racist, sexist, homophobic or just a jerk…don’t come in.” Oh, the irony.
During Pennsylvania’s Senate primary, Black Democrats worried that the GOP would target voters with ads about the time Democrat John Fetterman pulled a gun on