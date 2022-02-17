Obelisk defendants complete 'restorative justice' program

Feb. 17—Eight people who participated in a so-called restorative justice program rather than face jail time for their roles in toppling the Plaza obelisk or skirmishing with police during a rally in 2020 have completed more than 320 hours of community service and were required to pay a total of over $15,000, according to a new report.

The report, released Wednesday by District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies, said the defendants distributed food to local shelters and food banks, provided counseling for at-risk youth, taught art and helped renovate a church into a community center, among other services.

Four of them have completed the program. Austin Schweitzer, Lily Schweitzer, Lauren Straily and Melissa Rose, all accused of helping to destroy the monument, have had their cases dismissed, court records show.

Ryan Witt, Dawn Furlong and Zachary Young, also charged with destroying the obelisk, and Dylan Wrobel, charged in an altercation with police before the monument came crashing down, still have work to do. All eight participants signed a joint statement that included an apology to the city of Santa Fe and anyone hurt by their actions.

"We wish that the obelisk had been removed in a manner that included community involvement, that may have resulted in the monument being moved to a museum or to the cemetery as opposed to having been destroyed and contributing to the harm or risk of harm to others," the statement read.

The sole remaining defendant accused in the October 2020 incident, gallery owner Stephen Fox, declined to participate in the program. He argued in a letter to the courts in 2020 he believed he was helping pull down the obelisk at the behest of Mayor Alan Webber.

Last week, Fox pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge of criminal destruction and was given a 364-day deferred sentence.

He also was ordered to pay $2,842 to the city to cover costs associated with the Culture, History, Art, Reconciliation and Truth process, which aims to address potentially controversial monuments and statues throughout the city.

The obelisk, known as the Soldiers Monument, was erected 153 years ago in honor of Civil War Union soldiers. The monument had been a lighting rod of controversy for some people, who decried an etching on one side dedicating it to soldiers who died fighting "savage Indians."

The restorative justice program offered by the District Attorney's Office has been criticized as lacking both transparency and teeth.

Common Ground, a local mediation service, was contracted to help oversee the process, which included selecting co-facilitators.

Common Ground charged the district attorney $15,000 for the initial 30 hours of work and about $20,000 for the remaining hours, and provided another $9,750 in pro bono work, according to a report from the organization.

Its facilitators included Debra Oliver, CEO of Common Ground; Jeannette Jagles, a member of Tesuque Pueblo and a clinical social worker for Ohkay Owingeh; and Marcela Díaz, executive director of Somos Un Pueblo Unido.

Common Ground then sought "harmed parties" to meet and speak with the defendants, who were asked to sign confidentiality agreements.

Carmack-Altwies acknowledged concerns about the process and lessons learned.

"I had hoped the restorative justice process would have resulted in a more active reconciliation on behalf of the defendants and that the process would not have been veiled by confidentiality," she said in a statement. "With that being said, I would encourage restorative justice practitioners to explore a model that can honor both the fidelity of the program and transparency for the public."

The defendants' statement said a string of "violent threats" toward them led to a decision to keep the process as confidential as possible.