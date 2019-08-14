Ober SA (EPA:ALOBR): What Can We Expect From This High Growth Stock?

In April 2019, Ober SA (EPA:ALOBR) released its most recent earnings announcement, which confirmed that the company faced a major headwind with earnings falling by -29%. Below is a brief commentary on my key takeaways on how market analysts perceive Ober's earnings growth outlook over the next couple of years and whether the future looks brighter. I will be using net income excluding extraordinary items in order to exclude one-off volatility which I am not interested in.

Market analysts' consensus outlook for the coming year seems positive, with earnings increasing by a robust 19%. This growth seems to continue into the following year with rates arriving at double digit 48% compared to today’s earnings, and finally hitting €1.3m by 2022.

ENXTPA:ALOBR Past and Future Earnings, August 14th 2019 More

While it’s informative understanding the growth rate each year relative to today’s level, it may be more valuable to analyze the rate at which the earnings are rising or falling every year, on average. The pro of this method is that it removes the impact of near term flucuations and accounts for the overarching direction of Ober's earnings trajectory over time, which may be more relevant for long term investors. To compute this rate, I've inserted a line of best fit through analyst consensus of forecasted earnings. The slope of this line is the rate of earnings growth, which in this case is 22%. This means, we can assume Ober will grow its earnings by 22% every year for the next couple of years.

