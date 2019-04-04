Oberyn tried to get revenge on The Mountain at the 'Game of Thrones' S8 premiere

2019 marks the final season of Game of Thrones — so it was only fitting that the last ever red carpet event was suitably epic.

Well, judging by the pictures, that's exactly what it was. Characters alive and dead congregated in New York on Wednesday night for the Season 8 premiere, and there were more than a few memorable moments.

The reunion between The Mountain and The Red Viper may have been one of the best.

It started with actor Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson (a mountain by name and stature) posing impressively for photos.

Image: Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Then, out of nowhere, Pedro Pascal appeared. Pascal, in case you'd forgotten, played Oberyn Martell in the show — the man who fought The Mountain to the death in Season 4 (you know, the one who got his eyes popped out).

Image: Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Pascal wasted no time in attempted some back-from-the-dead-style vengeance.

Image: Taylor Hill/Getty Image

Still, it all ended peacefully enough.

