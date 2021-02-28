Obesity Care Week 2021 Aims to Change the Way We Care About Obesity through Awareness and Action



TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 28, 2021

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunday, February 28th, marks the beginning of Obesity Care Week (OCW) 2021, an awareness campaign week aimed at changing the way we care about obesity by providing science and clinically-based education on obesity and advocating for access to affordable and comprehensive care.

OCW has always focused on taking action and educating people on obesity. This year, OCW will encourage individuals to take action on three important issues:

  • Improving access to obesity care under Medicare though the passage or implementation administratively of the provisions of the Treat and Reduce Obesity Act

  • Raising awareness of obesity issues within President Joe Biden's administration

  • Humanizing the cause through OCW's "I Care." Day

"OCW is a very important week for many reasons, but it is especially important as we continue to battle the COVID-19 epidemic. We believe that obesity, especially in the presence of COVID-19, must be both prevented and treated. Those either currently living with obesity, or at risk for developing obesity, and are ready to address their health, should have expanded access to both prevention and treatment avenues," said Joe Nadglowski, Obesity Action Coalition (OAC) President and CEO.

During the week, the OAC, a more than 75,000 member-strong National non-profit, will also utilize its newest communication platform, OAC TV, to air special segments on topics such as "Obesity Prevention and Treatment," "World Obesity Day," "Childhood Obesity" and much more. For a full list of scheduled segments, please visit www.obesityaction.org/news/news-releases/.

"This is a crucial time for people with obesity. Access to safe and effective obesity treatment services is long overdue. It is our hope that our key targets will hear our voices and take action with us to improve the lives of people living with obesity," said Patricia Nece, JD, OAC Chairwoman.

With more than 93 million Americans affected by obesity, including 50% of non-Hispanic black Americans and 4 out 5 women of color, and more than 650 million worldwide, OCW sets the stage for generating awareness across the globe about important topics impacting people affected by and those caring for the disease of obesity.

"It's time we talk about obesity like the serious health issue that it is. We all have an important role to play, across industries and sectors, to drive meaningful change," said Doug Langa, Executive Vice President, Head of North America Operations and President of Novo Nordisk Inc. "Obesity continues to carry significant social stigma, when in fact, health care disparities and underlying biology also play a large role in the disease and its comorbidities. This gateway disease is tied to at least 60 other health conditions and requires access to comprehensive care. We are proud to support Obesity Care Week as we continue in our long-term commitment to partnering with the community to break down barriers to obesity care."

OCW2021 would not have been possible without the support of our official OCW Partners. OCW would like to recognize all of the valuable Partners of the 2021 OCW: Platinum – Novo Nordisk; Bronze – Medtronic; Patron – Eli Lilly, Ethicon; Supporter – Bariatric Advantage, Boehringer Ingelheim, Celebrate, Currax Pharmaceuticals, and Hitachi.

OCW2021 is very fortunate to be represented in more than 60 countries worldwide and have the support of more than 79 Champion organizations: Founding Champions – The Obesity Action Coalition (OAC), The Obesity Society (TOS), The American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery (ASMBS), The Obesity Medicine Association (OMA) and the Strategies to Overcome and Prevent (STOP) Obesity Alliance. Additional Champions include – A Step Towards Community Health, Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, Amanda Velazquez, MD, American Academy of PA's, American Academy of Sleep Medicine, American Alliance for Healthy Sleep, American Association of Nurse Practitioners, American College of Physicians, American College of Preventative Medicine, American Medical Group Association, American Medical Women's Association, American Society for Parental and Enteral Nutrition (ASPEN), Baraitric Weight Loss Family, Baylor Scott and White Medical Center - Temple, BMI of Texas, Black Health, Business Group on Health, Cardiometabloic Health Congress, Center for Patient Advocacy Leaders (CPALs), Children's Diagnostic and Treatment Center, Citizens Bariatric Center, ConscienHealth, Dallas Obesity Society, Downingtown Nutrition, Dr. Neil Floch, Dr. Patel, Dr. Rachel Goldman, ECPO, European Association for the Study of Obesity, European Childhood Obesity Group, Foundation Surgical Hospital of San Antonio, Global Liver Institute, Global Obesity Patient Alliance, GOM INC, Hamza Nutri Care Healthcare Leadership Council, Healthy Lombard, IFSO, Jersey Medical Weight Loss, Kiran Hospital, LULAC, MedTech Coalition for Metabolic Health, NASH Alliance, National Business Group on Health, National Center for Weight and Wellness, NEHI, New York Institute of Technology – College of Osteopathic Medicine, O.C.E.A.N.S., Obesity Canada, Obesity Care Advocacy Network, Obesity Policy Engagement Network (OPEN), Obesity Research Institute, Osteoarthritis Action Alliance, Pas in Obesity Medicine, PRIA, Pulse Cardiac Health, Radiant Health Weight Loss and Wellness, Rudd Center for Food Policy and Obesity, Salud America!, Servicio de Nutricion del Centenario Hospital Miguel Hidalgo, Society of Behavioral Medicine, Society of Behavioral Sleep Medicine, Southern New Hampshire Health, The AIDS Institute, The Better Weight Center, The College of Contemporary Health, The Endocrine Society, The Gerontological Society of America, The Health Council, The Partnership to Fight Chronic Disease, TOPS Club, Inc., Trust for America's Health, Valley Diabetes and Obesity and World Obesity Federation.

"We are extremely grateful for the support of all our Partners and Champions. It will take a worldwide effort to effectively address the disease of obesity. Without our Partners and Champions, OCW would not be possible," said Nadglowski.

If you are interested in learning more about OCW2021 and want to sign-up for OCW2021 Alerts, please visit www.ObesityCareWeek.org and help change the way we care today!

The Mission of OCW is to advance a science-based understanding of obesity and widespread access to respectful, comprehensive and appropriate care.

