Obesity a driving factor in COVID-19 deaths, global report finds

Cologne's shopping street crowded during the coronavirus pandemic
·2 min read

LONDON (Reuters) - The majority of global COVID-19 deaths have been in countries where many people are obese, with coronavirus fatality rates 10 times higher in nations where at least 50% of adults are overweight, a global study found on Thursday.

The report, which described a "dramatic" correlation between countries' COVID-19 death and obesity rates, found that 90% or 2.2 million of the 2.5 million deaths from the pandemic disease so far were in countries with high levels of obesity.

The study analysed the COVID-19 death figures from Johns Hopkins University in the United States and the World Health Organization's Global Health Observatory data on obesity.

Strikingly, the authors said, there is no example of a country where people are generally not overweight or obese having high COVID-19 death rates.

"Look at countries like Japan and South Korea, where they have very low levels of COVID-19 deaths as well as very low levels of adult obesity," said Tim Lobstein, an expert advisor to the World Obesity Federation and visiting professor at Australia's Sydney University who co-led the report.

"They have prioritised public health across a range of measures, including population weight, and it has paid off in the pandemic."

By contrast, the report found that in the United States and Britain, for example, both COVID-19 death rates and obesity levels were among the highest.

The United Kingdom has the world's third-highest coronavirus death rate and the fourth-highest obesity rate - 184 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 and 63.7% of adults overweight, according to WHO data - followed by the United States, with 152.49 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 and 67.9% of adults overweight.

John Wilding, a professor of medicine at Britain's University of Liverpool and president of the World Obesity Federation, said obesity should be recognised as a key COVID-19 health risk and taken into account in vaccination plans.

"It's really important that we recognise that obesity ... increases the risk," he said in a statement about the report's findings. "Therefore, like other diseases such as diabetes and cardiovascular disease, people with obesity should be considered for early priority in vaccination programmes across the world."

(Reporting by Kate Kelland; Editing by Janet Lawrence)

Recommended Stories

  • Kentucky man — and a motorcycle — found after 465-foot Grand Canyon fall, officials say

    He was reported as missing on Sunday.

  • Covid: Biden says ‘Neanderthal thinking’ behind lifting of mask rules

    President Biden criticises moves to relax Covid restrictions in the southern state and Mississippi.

  • Have your say: Do you agree with paying people to exercise to tackle obesity?

    A report claims that around nine in 10 COVID deaths have occurred in countries with high obesity rates.

  • National park wants to tell the stories of Black, enslaved people in the Great Smokies that are lost in history

    Great Smoky Mountains National Park's African American Experience Project aims to unearth stories of Black people who helped build the area's history.

  • Drone footage shows police shut down 40-guest house party breaking COVID rules

    Bottles were thrown at police and seven officers got injured as they shut down the event in Mapperley, Nottinghamshire.

  • Abbott: Texas mask mandate rollback ‘isn't going to make that big of a change’

    The Republican governor also criticized President Joe Biden for accusing him of “neanderthal thinking.”

  • States like Texas and Mississippi are lifting COVID-19 mask mandates, but with the pace of vaccinations and spread of variants, experts say it's too soon

    While experts told Insider some restrictions could be eased as case numbers decrease, they agreed masks should be the last to go.

  • Veterinarians share 11 things every cat owner should do

    These pet experts shared things all cat owners should be doing, from how to feed them to how to play, plus common mistakes cat owners make.

  • Men Over 40 Can Use This Exercise to Get Up and Ready for Anything

    This modified, multi-step maneuver will help you to build real-world strength.

  • What Is Revenge Bedtime Procrastination? A Sleep Doctor Explains

    Millions of people on TikTok are relating to this sleep phenomenon.

  • Researchers controversially pitch "de-policing" as a driver of Denver's crime spike

    Data: City and County of Denver; Reproduced from David Pyrooz; Chart: Axios VisualsA research team believes de-policing is a key factor driving Denver's violent crime surge. The term describes a pullback from active policing, often in response to public scrutiny.Why it matters: The controversial claim comes as police in Denver and across the country continue to face sharp public criticism over excessive force and brutality against people of color, with local policymakers actively working to divest from police forces or abolish them altogether. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.By the numbers: The city saw the highest number of homicides in nearly four decades, an increase that exceeded the rate in 34 large cities, according to the researchers' piece in the Denver Post.Even before COVID-19 hit, violent crime was on the rise and Denver police made about 280 fewer stops a week compared with past years.A sharp drop in police stops coincided with the protests sparked by the death of George Floyd, even as crime rates increased.What they're saying: The study's authors argue that "proactive" policing lowers crime and that depleted trust in police also drove the crime spike."We are not advocating for stop-question-frisk, much less stops for the sake of stops," said David Pyrooz, one of the authors and an associate professor of sociology at the University of Colorado Boulder. He said communities must help in "defining the problem to which police respond proactively."The other side: Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen told Alayna that "there's a lot that I agree with ... but nowhere in this article do they talk about the resources themselves." Pazen said Denver police are relying on data to pinpoint "persistently violent hotspot locations" and zero in on areas with the highest crime. A pandemic-battered budget forced Denver to hire 97 fewer officers than expected in 2020. Another 78 officers recently retired or left.Denver's police and sheriff budgets still totaled roughly $378 million, or about 28% of the city's 2021 budget, Denverite reported. What's next: Denver City Council remains "very interested" in shrinking the scope of the police department and investing in alternative response systems, including the STAR program. Council President Stacie Gilmore tells us it will be an "important topic of focus" in the next budget debate.This story first appeared in the Axios Denver newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Palestinian Authority faces criticism over vaccine rollout

    The Palestinian Authority's decision to divert some of its tiny stockpile of coronavirus vaccines to senior officials, soccer players and others has sparked controversy, feeding into long-standing concerns about corruption as it struggles to respond to a worsening outbreak. The PA has repeatedly said that its first vaccines would go to medical workers and elderly patients, who are at greatest risk of severe illness or death. “We have focused from the beginning on health workers, but there are around 100,000" in the occupied West Bank and Gaza, Health Minister Mai Alkaila told reporters on Tuesday.

  • How soon after coronavirus infection should you get a COVID vaccine?

    You definitely can’t get vaccinated if you currently have coronavirus.

  • Scream, not swab: Dutch inventor hopes he discovered new COVID test

    A Dutch inventor has come up with what he hopes could be a potentially faster and easier method to screen for coronavirus infections. Instead of unpleasant nasal swab tests, Peter van Wees asks participants to step into an airlocked cabin and to scream, or sing. Van Wees, a serial entrepreneur, has set up his booth next to a coronavirus testing centre on the outskirts of Amsterdam to try his invention out on people who have just been tested.

  • Swedish police raid apartment after knife attack

    Local authorities say that three people who sustained life-threatening injuries in a knife-attack in the southern Swedish town of Vetlanda were in a stable condition on Thursday (March 4).The attack on Wednesday (March 3) afternoon is being investigated as attempted murder but investigators are also considering a possible terrorism motive, police said.Police raided an apartment believed to be the home of the suspect who stabbed and wounded seven people.A man in his 20s, he is also in hospital after police shot and arrested him.Public broadcaster SVT said the suspect was a refugee from Afghanistan who arrived in Sweden in 2018. Police declined to comment.UPSOT This local resident says he grew up in the area and has never experienced anything like this. The police have not identified the suspect but said he was known for minor crimes.

  • Bitcoin Could Reach $1 Million or More, Kraken CEO Says

    (Bloomberg) -- As the leader of crypto exchange Kraken, Jesse Powell is bound to be bullish on Bitcoin. Yet he’s projecting a disruptive future that would stretch the imagination of even the most ardent crypto fans.In a Bloomberg Television interview, Powell said Bitcoin could reach $1 million in the next decade, adding that supporters say it could eventually replace all of the major fiat currencies.“We can only speculate, but when you measure it in terms of dollars, you have to think it’s going to infinity,” he said. “The true believers will tell you that it’s going all the way to the moon, to Mars and eventually, will be the world’s currency.”The CEO also said San Francisco-based Kraken is considering going public, possibly next year.Extreme predictions are nothing new in the world of Bitcoin, where adherents stand to profit from convincing a wider audience that crypto is a legitimate asset class, rather than a speculative fad. The dollar remains the world’s reserve currency and is the benchmark for global trade, though its value has softened in the past year.Powell said Bitcoin bulls see it one day exceeding the combined market cap of the dollar, euro and other currencies.The dollar “is only 50 years old and it’s already showing extreme signs of weakness, and I think people will start measuring the price of things in terms of Bitcoin,” he said.The digital currency slipped 3% in early U.S. trading on Thursday, hovering around $49,000. Prices have surged almost 600% since the start of 2020 on the back of wider mainstream adoption, with bulls seeing it as both an inflation hedge and speculative asset.Critics argue that Bitcoin is in a giant, stimulus-fueled bubble destined to burst like the 2017 boom and bust cycle.Kraken benefits from higher prices as it reaps fees from increased trading. Bloomberg reported last month that the exchange was in talks to raise new funding, which would double the company’s valuation to more than $10 billion.“Personally, I think $10 billion is a low valuation,” Powell said. “I wouldn’t be interested in selling shares at that price.”The CEO did acknowledge the potential for wild market swings, saying prices can “move up or down 50% on any given day.” That kind of volatility has long been one of the negatives of Bitcoin, relegating the market to one of speculation, rather than a means of doing business.“If you are buying into Bitcoin out of speculation, you should be committed to holding for five years,” Powell said. “You have to have strong convictions to hold.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Curfew and market closures for Nigerian town of kidnapped girls

    Authorities in Nigeria's Zamfara state have declared a curfew and shut market activities after violence marred the return of hundreds of kidnapped schoolgirls to their families, a state spokesman said on Thursday. Zamfara state spokesman Sulaiman Tunau Anka called it "unfortunate civil disobedience" and said the governor had imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew in the town, Jangebe, to prevent a further breach of the peace. Anka also said market activities would be suspended until further notice, as authorities had uncovered "strong evidence" that these activities had aided and abetted bandits.

  • At least 15 killed in vehicle crash in Southern California

    The crash, on State Route 115 near El Centro, California, involved a sport utility vehicle carrying 27 people and a truck hauling gravel, officials at El Centro Regional Medical Center told a news briefing.Some 14 people died at the scene while another person died at the El Centro Regional Medical Center, the director of the hospital's emergency room, Judy Cruz, said in the briefing, posted on Facebook.

  • Exclusive: Venezuelan intelligence monitored Citgo executives in U.S. - court testimony

    Venezuelan intelligence services monitored six U.S.-based executives of state-owned refiner Citgo Petroleum for a year on U.S. soil to determine their involvement in a deal the government deemed fraudulent, leading to their 2017 arrest in Caracas on corruption charges, according to court testimony. The executives, known as the Citgo Six, were sentenced by a Venezuelan court in November to between eight and 13 years in prison for corruption in a procedure the U.S. State Department labeled a "kangaroo court". Five of the men are naturalized U.S. citizens.

  • Biden response to Khashoggi investigation 'shocking,' U.N. official says

    The U.N. official who investigated the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi sharply criticized President Biden’s response to the killing, saying his administration’s failure to sanction Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman sent a “dangerous” message to world leaders.