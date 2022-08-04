Obesity drug supply delay not unusual says Novo Nordisk CEO

A coffee machine featuring Novo Nordisk logo is seen at the company headquarters in Copenhagen
Nikolaj Skydsgaard
·2 min read

By Nikolaj Skydsgaard

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Novo Nordisk sought to soothe concerns about supplies of its new obesity drug Wegovy on Thursday, saying there was nothing unusual about a slight delay in its availability.

Shares in the Danish diabetes and obesity drug maker fell by almost 10% on Wednesday, despite a significant upgrade to its financial outlook, with some analysts attributing the drop in part to lower-than-expected U.S. sales of Wegovy and a delay in when the drug is fully available later this year.

Citi analysts said in a note that the share price fall was an overreaction to the news, while on Thursday Novo Nordisk Chief Executive Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen told reporters such a delay was not unusual.

"We see that across our own facilities also from time to time," Jorgensen added.

Novo Nordisk was overwhelmed by demand for Wegovy after it was launched in the United States last year and the firm's supply constraints were exacerbated when a contract manufacturer had to suspend production over manufacturing issues.

On Wednesday it said it expected to make all dose strengths available to U.S. patients towards the end of this year, which was slightly later than its forecast in April for the second half of 2022.

The huge potential of the market for obesity treatments would make a few months' delay insignificant, Sydbank analyst Soren Lontoft Hansen said in a note.

"We are very encouraged about the medium and long-term prospects about that, and we are not worried about short-term delay in supply," Jorgensen said.

Novo Nordisk's decision to continue its SELECT trial, which studies cardiovascular benefits from Wegovy, also concerned some investors who had thought it could finish early if interim data had shown a large reduction in heart disease risk.

"Base case all along was for us to continue the trial... We still think that we are on track to complete a successful trial with a very robust (cardiovascular) benefit," Jorgensen said.

Shares in Novo Nordisk traded up 0.3% at 0932 GMT.

(Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard; Editing by Alexander Smith)

Recommended Stories

  • Habits Secretly Increasing Your Blood Sugar

    Every day millions of people knowingly and unknowingly make lifestyle choices that are damaging their bodies. Most of the time, your daily habits increase the amount of stress on the body and cause it to be less resistant to insulin. This, over time, leads to increased blood sugar levels.For over a decade, it has been believed that the primary cause of type II diabetes is a high intake of an unhealthy diet, obesity, and a sedentary lifestyle. However, lean individuals who develop type II diabete

  • Novo Nordisk Shares Fall After Q2 Earnings Despite Raised Annual Outlook

    Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO) reported Q2 sales of DKK41.27 billion, +25% Y/Y (+15% on a constant currency basis). Operating profit increased by 24% and (+10% at CER) to DKK18.39 billion. Net profit increased 10% to DKK13.32 billion. "We are very pleased with the sales growth in the first half of 2022. The growth is driven by increasing demand for GLP-1-based diabetes treatments, especially Ozempic," Chief Executive Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen said in a statement. Also Read: Novo Nordisk Doubles 20

  • Family of comatose boy seek to have him moved to hospice

    The family of a comatose boy who have fought to prevent doctors from ending his life-support treatment have filed a legal action requesting permission to move their son from a London hospital to a hospice. Archie Battersbee’s parents announced the move after the European Court of Human Rights late Wednesday rejected a request to intervene in the case following a series of rulings by U.K. courts that backed doctors who said further treatment was not in the 12-year-old’s best interests because he is brain dead. The family is now seeking permission to move Archie from the Royal London Hospital in east London to a hospice.

  • Novo Nordisk's Obesity Sales Nearly Doubled, But That Wasn't Enough For NVO Stock

    Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk missed quarterly views Wednesday, but raised its full-year outlook. Still, NVO stock tumbled.

  • The Most Important Retirement Chart You'll Ever See

    There are plenty of important charts for investors, but there's one very powerful one that demonstrates the most principles for retirement planning. If you interpret this chart correctly, then you'll understand the foundation of portfolio allocation theory. You'll be in great shape if you combine that knowledge with some discipline to build an investment strategy.

  • Game giants took a beating this week — but there's still hope

    Game companies got hammered with year-over-year declines in console and software sales. But the downturn won't last forever.

  • Exclusive-Airbus axes remaining A350 jet deal with Qatar Airways -sources

    Airbus has revoked its entire outstanding order from Qatar Airways for A350 jets, severing all new jetliner business with the Gulf carrier in a dramatic new twist to a dispute clouding World Cup preparations, two industry sources said. No comment was immediately available from Airbus or Qatar Airways. The two aviation titans have been waging a rare public battle for months over the scarred condition of more than 20 long-haul jets that the airline says could pose a risk to passengers and which Airbus insists are completely safe.

  • Mystery of the ‘meme stock’ no one had ever heard of that went from $1 billion market cap to over $400 billion in a matter of days

    Even AMTD Digital seems to be at a loss as to why it is now so valuable.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks J.P. Morgan Predicts Will Surge Over 40%

    Is the bear market over? This is the question that everyone wants to know. After a near-historic decline over the first half of the year, the stock market has been on a roll over the past month, with the S&P 500 rising nearly 9%, while the Nasdaq is up 14%. JPMorgan's chief global markets strategist Marko Kolanovic has an upbeat message for those concerned about the sustainability of the rally. “Risk markets are rallying despite some disappointing data releases, indicating bad news was already a

  • Jim Cramer’s Recession Portfolio: Top 10 Stock Picks

    In this article, we will look at Jim Cramer’s top 10 stock picks for a recession. If you want to explore similar stocks that Jim Cramer is recommending for a recession, you can also take a look at Jim Cramer’s Recession Portfolio: Top 5 Stock Picks. Jim Cramer’s 3 Possible Scenarios For a Recession Last […]

  • 1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Now, Despite a Drag From Rivian

    In 2019, global e-commerce giant Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) placed an order to purchase 100,000 electric utility vehicles from Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) to help fulfill its goal to have an entirely green energy-powered delivery fleet by 2030. Along with the order, Amazon accumulated a stake in the electric vehicle maker. Fresh off its recent 20-for-1 stock split, Amazon posted its second-quarter 2022 financial results on July 28.

  • Michael Saylor steps down as MicroStrategy CEO, company takes $917 million charge on bitcoin

    MicroStrategy CEO and founder Michael Saylor said Tuesday he'll be moving into a new role with the company and focusing all is efforts on bitcoin-related initiatives.

  • Seeking at Least 13% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    We’ve seen two conflicting trends in the markets this year – a sharp drop, into bear territory, in the first five months, and a strong rally since the beginning of June. Both trends have been overlaid on increased volatility, creating a confusing market environment even when the buying kicked back in. Along with the unpredictable stock market, we’ve had to deal with inflation at 40-year high levels and fast-rising interest rates as the Federal Reserve tries to put the brakes on prices. The resul

  • AMD follows Intel in warning that the PC market is falling apart

    The red-hot PC market is rapidly slowing after surging during the COVID-19 pandemic, and powerhouse chip players AMD and Intel are feeling the financial pain.

  • ‘The midterms could be a positive catalyst for stocks in Q4′ says RBC. Here are 2 stock picks with at least 70% upside

    Covering the stock scene for RBC Capital, US equity strategy head Lori Calvasina has pinpointed the upcoming US midterm elections as a major positive catalyst for stocks heading into the year’s end. That may sound counter intuitive – American politics being anything but positive these days – but Calvasina lays out a strong case for a market rally in Q4. "The midterms are a potential positive catalyst later this year. Not only do stocks tend to rally in the 4th quarter of midterm election years,

  • “If It Goes Lower, Buy Some More”: 10 Semiconductor Stocks for the Next 20 Years

    In this article, we discuss 10 semiconductor stocks for the next 20 years. If you want to read about some more semiconductor stocks for the next 20 years, go directly to 5 Semiconductor Stocks for the Next 20 Years. Lawmakers in the United States recently passed the CHIPS Act, a legislation aimed at providing massive […]

  • Moderna aiming to deliver updated Covid-19 vaccine boosters next month

    Moderna Inc. said Wednesday morning that it will have new, updated booster shots for its Covid-19 vaccine ready for delivery in September. Earlier this year, Moderna decided to pursue the development of bivalent vaccines, with each shot comprising 50% the original formula and 50% a new formula. The focus of Moderna's booster efforts over the last eight months has largely been BA.1, the original subvariant of the omicron strain.

  • 3 Fidelity Funds Rated 5 Stars by Morningstar

    Fidelity Investments is the country’s fourth-largest mutual funds manager with more than $4.3 trillion in assets under management, as of March 31, 2022, the most recently available information. The quality of a fund can be approximated using Morningstar's star ratings, which ranges from 1 star (the lowest quality) to 5 stars (the highest). Here's a look at three of Fidelity's funds that are rated 5 stars by Morningstar.

  • Want to Beat the Dow Jones? Buy and Hold This Growth Stock

    This stock is beating the Dow over the past 10 years and can continue outperforming for the next decade and beyond.

  • Want $1 Million in Retirement? Invest $150,000 in These 3 Stocks and Wait a Decade

    These healthcare stocks could help you retire early, offering impressive margins and promising growth potential.