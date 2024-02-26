Obesity rates high among minorities in North Carolina, report shows
February is American Heart Month, and recent data is shedding light on high rates of obesity in North Carolina.
February is American Heart Month, and recent data is shedding light on high rates of obesity in North Carolina.
As humans spend increasing amounts of time indoors, we lose access to the sun’s natural benefits. Recognition of season affective disorder has grown accordingly. Light therapy lamps have become increasingly popular as a result.
The Cubs needed to keep their best position player from 2023, and with Bellinger back in the fold, a 2024 NL Central title is in their sights.
A few years ago, setting up shop in Europe was the soup du jour for North American VCs. From OMERs and Lightspeed to Bessemer Venture Partners, the market attracted firms of all sizes, and the Spotify IPO seemed to wake up North American VCs to Europe's potential to create outsized exits.
Clark led Iowa in scoring while recording the 16th triple-double of her career.
Many retirees have headed back to work, especially after many were forced to retire earlier than expected during the pandemic. Here's what's driving them.
Medical debt remains at unprecedented levels in the US.
With stocks hovering near record highs after an earnings-driven rally, a fresh reading on inflation will bring the Federal Reserve's interest rate path back into focus.
To give AI-focused women academics and others their well-deserved — and overdue — time in the spotlight, TechCrunch is launching a series of interviews focusing on remarkable women who’ve contributed to the AI revolution. Amba Kak is the executive director of the AI Now Institute, where she helps create policy recommendations to address AI concerns. It's not a straightforward question because "AI" is a term that's in vogue to describe practices and systems that have been evolving for a long time now; I've been working on technology policy for over a decade and in multiple parts of the world and witnessed when everything was about "big data," and then everything became about "AI".
If you have an old vehicle or a low-quality backup camera, then consider upgrading. These aftermarket cameras can offer clear video and other features.
Next up: Michigan's Republican primary on Feb. 27.
Visual presentation of the 2024 primary election schedule, results in each state and the latest delegate counts for each candidate.
Rising salaries and endorsement earnings have opened up a new opportunity for retired athletes: minority sports team ownership.
Intuitive Machines revealed in a press conference Friday evening that the lander tipped over upon reaching the moon. It's on its side, but is able to communicate and sunlight is reaching its solar panels.
One fellow fan feels 'like a wizard' when using it.
It is also a very topical one: "The greatest source of liquidity now is going to be continuation funds," VC Roger Ehrenberg predicted in a recent episode of the 20VC podcast. Continuation funds, which are common in private equity [PE] but rare in venture capital, are a secondary investment vehicle that allows them to “reset the clock” for several years on some assets in old funds by selling them to a new vehicle that they also control. This helps a VC fund’s backers, known as “limited partners,” to roll over their investment or exit.
Most Americans aged 50 to 75 flunked a retirement income literacy quiz that tested their knowledge about inflation, investments, long-term care, Medicare, and Social Security.
Viral TikTok posts are telling Americans to stop paying taxes by illegally exempting themselves from tax withholdings.
Expert advice comparing the 2024 Ford Maverick and 2024 Hyundai Santa Cruz's fuel economy, safety, specs, features and technology.
Stellantis, the automaker that owns 14 brands including Chrysler, Jeep and Ram, and autonomous vehicle technology company Waymo are not only still working together, the companies are deepening the partnership, CEO Carlos Tavares told TechCrunch in a recent interview. "When you reach the destination, how do you take the parcel out of the van?" Tavares said in a wide-ranging interview. Tavares played coy on the important what, where and when details.
We've reviewed the best cash-back cards available today that we believe can offer maximum savings on the purchases you make most often.