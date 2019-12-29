'I would obey any subpoena': Joe Biden now says

WASHINGTON, Ia. — The shadow of impeachment clouded Joe Biden's trip through eastern Iowa on Saturday after the former vice president confirmed he would defy a congressional subpoena if he didn't believe there was a legal rationale behind it.

Biden told the Des Moines Register's editorial board Friday he would not comply with a Senate subpoena during President Donald Trump's impeachment trial in the Senate. It confirmed a statement he made in an interview with NPR earlier in the month.

He began the day Saturday clarifying those remarks on Twitter before making appearances in several Iowa towns.

"I have always complied with a lawful order and in my eight years as VP, my office — unlike Donald Trump and Mike Pence — cooperated with legitimate congressional oversight requests," Biden tweeted. "But I am just not going to pretend that there is any legal basis for Republican subpoenas for my testimony in the impeachment trial."

By Saturday evening at a town hall in Fairfield, Iowa, Biden seemed to reverse himself. He told a crowd there he would comply with a subpoena.

"Well, first of all, I would obey any subpoena that was sent to me," he said after an audience member asked him about the issue. "But the point I was making, as it relates to me, is the only rational reason … that I could possibly be called in an impeachment trial was, 'Can I shed any light on whether or not he committed the crimes he’s accused of?' And there’s no reason to believe I would have any notion of whether he committed that crime."

Biden began his public events in Tipton, Iowa, on Saturday morning, where he gave remarks to about 100 people. He reiterated his belief that the next president will need to unify the country following the "strain" of impeachment.

"There’s nothing to celebrate," he said of Trump's impeachment. "But the Constitution requires Congress to act."

He said he believes the president "basically indicted himself by acknowledging that he’s asked for help from foreign countries as well as engaging in doing everything he could to prevent Congress from doing its job."

At his event in Washington, Iowa, a woman asked Biden who he would name as a running mate "so that people know who they probably will end up having to step in if you do get the nomination and are impeached."

Biden pushed back against the premise.

"You make it sound like this is just a game that’s being played — impeaching President Trump," he said. "... The House did not impeach President Trump because he uses raw language and he denigrates people. (They've impeached) him because he’s doing two things that no president has allegedly ever done."

He said the House impeached Trump because he solicited a foreign country to interfere in a U.S. election and then obstructed Congress from investigating the allegations.

Trump was impeached, in part, for asking the president of Ukraine to investigate Biden and his son Hunter Biden, who served on the board of a gas company in that country. Some Republicans have floated the possibility of calling Biden as a witness in the Senate trial.

House Democrats have delayed the transmitting articles of impeachment to the Senate until senators come to an agreement on a Senate trial. However, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has said negotiations are at an "impasse" over negotiations on the trial's format.

“We’ll see whether or not any of that can get through or whether there will really be a trial — whether the jurors will actually have an open mind and determine whether or not any of those things happened," Biden said in Washington.

If the U.S. Senate does begin an impeachment trial in January, Biden could have an advantage over the five Democratic senators who will have to split their time between campaigning in Iowa and presiding over the trial at the U.S. Capitol.

Teri Stone, an Iowa City resident who saw Biden speak in Washington, said she appreciates the way Biden has responded to attacks from Trump and Republicans in Congress.