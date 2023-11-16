Obituaries for 3 students, 1 teacher, 2 parents killed in Ohio bus and semi crash

Three students aboard a chartered bus and three chaperones in an accompanying passenger vehicle died in crash on Tuesday on Interstate 70 westbound in Licking County near the Route 310 interchange in Etna.

The fiery five-vehicle crash, which included a bus of band students, killed six and injured 18 more members of the Tuscarawas Valley Local Schools community.

Three students, a teacher and two parents died. They were driving to a high school band performance at the Ohio School Boards Association in Columbus.

The first obituaries memorizing those six lives are now available. This story will be updated as each obituary is published.

The victims are:

Katelyn Owens, 15, a high school sophomore from Mineral City

Wyatt Mosley, 18, a high school senior from Mineral City

Jeffery D. Worrell, 18, a high school senior from Bolivar

Dave Kennat, 56, a high school teacher from Navarre

Kristy Gaynor, 39, a parent-chaperone from Zoar

Shannon Wigfield, 45, a parent-chaperone from Bolivar, who also was a teacher at Buckeye Career Center

Katelyn Owens, 15, of Mineral City

Katelyn N. Owens, 15, of Mineral City. “Everyone is heartbroken & in shock that (you’re) gone,” Aly Doby, a friend of Katelyn, posted on Facebook Wednesday. ”You are the sweetest person I know and you gained your angel wings (too) soon and I truly can’t understand why if I’m being honest. You’re only 15 with so much more to see and experience in the world.”

No obituary information has been released yet.

Wyatt Mosley, 18, of Mineral City

Wyatt Mosley, 18, of Mineral City. Senior Wyatt Mosley was the school’s October 2023 Fine Arts Student of the Month. Wyatt was a member of the TVHS Marching Band, Select Choir, Drama Club and track team.

"John Wyatt Mosley, age 18, of Mineral City, was called home to be with our Lord on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. He was an amazing young man who was instrumentally and vocally talented. He was very humble, caring, funny, intelligent, a very hard worker and seemed always to be ahead of his time throughout his life. Loved deeply by all family and friends, he would lend a hand to anyone in need with great compassion. He enjoyed music, hanging out with his very good friends, programming games and had a love for acting. He will be missed so deeply by all who knew him," the obituary reads.

Jeffery Worrell, 18, of Bolivar

Jeffery D. Worrell, 18, of Bolivar. Jeffery “JD” D. Worrell was a junior when he was the May 2023 Tuscarawas Valley Fine Arts Student of the Month.

"Jeffery David Worrell, of Bolivar, also known as JD and 'Kitten,' was taken from the world at the age of 18 on November 14, 2023. Jeff was a senior attending Tusky Valley High School, where he was in the marching band. He loved being in the band, and was a friend to all. He loved acting, performing in a number of school productions, and was very involved with the choir and performing with the speech and debate team," the obituary reads.

Dave Kennat, 56, of Navarre

Dave Kennat, 56, of Navarre. His love for the outdoors is what defined him, according to his LinkedIn profile. As a teacher at Tuscarawas Valley High School for 31 years, the Navarre resident found ways to marry his dual passions for mathematics and nature.

No obituary information has been released yet.

Kristy Gaynor, 39, of Bolivar

Kristy Gaynor, 39, of Zoar. She volunteered her time in the close-knit community of Zoar and Tuscarawas County, including as a parent-chaperone on the bus that crashed Tuesday. When she wasn’t volunteering, she was an account representative at Indian River Graphics.

No obituary information has been released yet.

Shannon Wigfield, 45, of Bolivar

Shannon Wigfield, 45, of Bolivar, was a bright light for students at the Buckeye Career Center, Superintendent Bob Alsept said. Students knew they could talk to their English teacher about anything from personal matters to schoolwork, he said. Teaching was her passion.

No obituary information has been released yet.

This story will be updated.

