Obituaries for 3 students, 1 teacher, 2 parents killed in Ohio bus and semi crash
The fiery five-vehicle crash, which included a bus of band students, killed six and injured 18 more members of the Tuscarawas Valley Local Schools community.
Three students, a teacher and two parents died. They were driving to a high school band performance at the Ohio School Boards Association in Columbus.
'They embodied the word hero': Ohio chief lauds officers who aided bus crash victims
The first obituaries memorizing those six lives are now available. This story will be updated as each obituary is published.
The victims are:
Katelyn Owens, 15, a high school sophomore from Mineral City
Wyatt Mosley, 18, a high school senior from Mineral City
Jeffery D. Worrell, 18, a high school senior from Bolivar
Dave Kennat, 56, a high school teacher from Navarre
Kristy Gaynor, 39, a parent-chaperone from Zoar
Shannon Wigfield, 45, a parent-chaperone from Bolivar, who also was a teacher at Buckeye Career Center
Katelyn Owens, 15, of Mineral City
No obituary information has been released yet.
Wyatt Mosley, 18, of Mineral City
"John Wyatt Mosley, age 18, of Mineral City, was called home to be with our Lord on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. He was an amazing young man who was instrumentally and vocally talented. He was very humble, caring, funny, intelligent, a very hard worker and seemed always to be ahead of his time throughout his life. Loved deeply by all family and friends, he would lend a hand to anyone in need with great compassion. He enjoyed music, hanging out with his very good friends, programming games and had a love for acting. He will be missed so deeply by all who knew him," the obituary reads.
To read more, visit the TimesReporter website.
Jeffery Worrell, 18, of Bolivar
"Jeffery David Worrell, of Bolivar, also known as JD and 'Kitten,' was taken from the world at the age of 18 on November 14, 2023. Jeff was a senior attending Tusky Valley High School, where he was in the marching band. He loved being in the band, and was a friend to all. He loved acting, performing in a number of school productions, and was very involved with the choir and performing with the speech and debate team," the obituary reads.
To read more, visit the TimesReporter website.
Dave Kennat, 56, of Navarre
No obituary information has been released yet.
Kristy Gaynor, 39, of Bolivar
No obituary information has been released yet.
Shannon Wigfield, 45, of Bolivar
No obituary information has been released yet.
This story will be updated.
This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Obituaries for 3 students, 3 adults killed in fiery Ohio bus crash