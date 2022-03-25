Obituary: Anita B. (Marchitto) Murphy, 110, of Hamden

HAMDEN, CT - (From Beecher & Bennett Funeral Home) Anita B. (Marchitto) Murphy, age 110, passed away on March 21, 2022.

Born in Hamden on Feb. 6, 1912, she was a daughter of the late Pasquale Marchitto & Vencenza (Mona) Marchitto. Anita was the widow of Robert B. Murphy, Sr.

She is survived by her son Robert Murphy, Jr. of Azusa, CA; her grandsons, Brian & his wife Tracy Diglio of Cheshire and Thomas & his wife Crystal Murphy of Fontana, CA, and several nieces & nephews.

Anita was predeceased by her siblings, John, Ernest, Frank & Marguerite Marchitto, Elizabeth Quirk, Eleanor DelChario and Katherine Hormaka.

A resident of Hamden all her life, Anita enjoyed dancing, basketball and always family gatherings. At 108 years old she was a Covid survivor.

Anita was a member of the Hamden Elks for many years.

Friends may visit with her family on Monday, March 28th from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at Beecher & Bennett Funeral Home, 2300 Whitney Ave., Hamden prior to her Prayer Service, which will begin at 9:30 a.m.

Interment will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery, West Haven.

This article originally appeared on the Hamden Patch