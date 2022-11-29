Obituary describes slain Georgia toddler Quinton Simon as “bright, happy, smart”

A Savanah-area funeral home has released a heartbreaking obituary for a toddler whose remains were found in a landfill last week.

Quinton Simon, 21 months, vanished from his home in Chatham County on Oct. 5. Police later said they believed the child was dead and that his mother, Leilani Simon, was responsible.

Leilani Simon was arrested on Nov. 23 after her mother turned her in to the FBI. She’s facing charges of concealing a death, making false statements and a false report of a crime.

It’s unclear how Simon died. Police believe that after his death, his mother dumped the child’s body in a dumpster, where it was then carried to a landfill.

Quinton Simon’s remains were positively identified on Monday.

On Wednesday, the Thomas C. Strickland and Sons funeral home released an obituary for Quinton Oruta (Ruth) Simon, listing his date of death as Oct. 5.

The obituary describes a little boy who loved TV remotes, phones and tablets and the cartoons PJ Masks, Paw Patrol and Dragon Tales.

“He was a bright, happy, fun, smart, loving, little monkey,” the obituary said. “He would say ‘thank-you’ no matter what it was, even if he was the one doing something for someone else. In the mornings, if the music was on, he would dance, smiling, spinning in a circle, and clapping. Quinton always gave everyone love and hugged their legs. Every time he did something he was proud of, he would come to whoever was close by and ask for ‘boom’, which was a little fist bump.”

Leilani Simon is listed among the child’s survivors.

According to the obituary, arrangements are still pending.