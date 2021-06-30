Obituary: Donald Rumsfeld

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·9 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Former Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld being interviewed for Discovery Channel&#39;s documentary, &quot;The Presidents&#39; Gatekeepers in 2012
Former Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld being interviewed for Discovery Channel's documentary, "The Presidents' Gatekeepers in 2012

Donald Rumsfeld, who served as Secretary of Defence for President Gerald Ford and President George W Bush, has died aged 88.

Best known for overseeing the US response to the 9/11 terror attacks, his political career eventually came undone by the spiralling conflict in Iraq.

Across a career spanning decades, Rumsfeld forged a reputation as the ultimate Washington insider and a true political survivor notorious for outmanoeuvring his foes. But to his critics he was hawkish and ruthless - a Machiavellian figure and an architect of war.

One of his most memorable moments came at a 2002 news briefing when - asked about the lack of evidence linking Saddam Hussein to weapons of mass destruction - he gave a meandering answer about the concept of "known knowns" and "known unknowns" to much public mockery.

Short presentational grey line
Short presentational grey line

Donald Henry Rumsfeld was born in Chicago on 9 July 1932. His father, a real estate salesman, was enlisted in the Navy during WW2. In childhood, Rumsfeld was an Eagle Scout who went on to find a love of wrestling.

After studying political science at Princeton University on a naval scholarship, he followed in his father's footsteps to enlist and served as an aviator and flight instructor between 1954 and 1957.

After transferring to the reserves, he came to Washington DC first as an assistant to a congressman before being elected himself to the US House of Representatives for Illinois in 1962.

Rumsfeld resigned his post in 1969 to direct Richard Nixon's Office of Economic Opportunity, before serving in several other positions in the administration including as US ambassador to Nato from 1973-74.

After Nixon's resignation over the Watergate scandal, Rumsfeld was named first as Gerald Ford's transition chairman then as his chief of staff.

U.S. President Gerald Ford meeting with Donald Rumsfeld at the White House in 1975
Rumsfeld (left) worked under Ford (right) after establishing himself within the Nixon administration

He was then appointed Secretary of Defence in a 1975 cabinet reshuffle and, aged 43, became the youngest to hold the post.

Serving at a time when US policy was still dominated by Cold War anxiety, Rumsfeld oversaw the development of the Trident nuclear submarine and "peacekeeper" MX intercontinental ballistic missile programmes. He also famously undermined Henry Kissinger's work on Strategic Arms Limitation Talks (SALT II) with the Soviets during this time.

After Ford lost out to Jimmy Carter and left office in 1977, Rumsfeld moved into the private sector while maintaining some part-time federal commitments and roles on the side - including, at one point, serving as special envoy to the Middle East for President Ronald Reagan.

He spent almost a decade in senior management of pharmaceutical firm GD Searle & Co and served as CEO and chairman at electronics manufacturer General Instrument before returning to pharmaceuticals as chairman of Gilead Sciences.

Donald Rumsfeld fingers his &quot;stand-up&quot; desk in White House office as he talks with his successor as White House Chief of Staff, Richard B. Cheney in 1975
Rumsfeld, seen on the right beside future Vice-President Dick Cheney in 1975, received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1977

Never far away from politics, he was chosen to head up a bipartisan commission to assess the ballistic missile threat to the United States in 1998. The probe was ignited by sharp criticism of intelligence assessments under the Clinton administration which played down the security risk to continental North America following the collapse of the Soviet Union.

The Rumsfeld Report, as the findings came to be known, argued that the US faced a growing threat from overtly or potentially hostile nations including North Korea, Iraq and Iran. It suggested that these states could potentially inflict "major destruction" on the US within five years of deciding to pursue a missile capability - far shorter than the 15 years predicted by intelligence estimates. The findings revived intense debate over the nation's missile defence systems and defence policy.

A return to the cabinet

After the knife-edge 2000 election, Rumsfeld was nominated to serve again as defence secretary under George W Bush. Once the youngest to take the post, he became - at the time - the oldest.

A veteran welcomed by party conservatives, Rumsfeld had already served as an adviser to Bush's campaign on foreign policy. Bush described his appointee as a man of "great judgement" with a "strong vision".

Rumsfeld and George Bush at podium with presidential seal, in 2002 image
George W Bush and Rumsfeld prioritised rebuilding a military they saw as in decline

In the president's cabinet, Rumsfeld found strong personalities in Colin Powell as Secretary of State and Vice-President Dick Cheney - who had succeeded him as Ford's chief of staff back in the 1970s.

A priority for the Bush administration had been readying the Pentagon to deal with new and evolving security threats - with Rumsfeld put in charge of the attempt to revamp and streamline a military seen as resistant to change.

His frank approach to reassert civilian control was widely reported to have offended military top brass in the early days of the administration.

But then, less than nine months into the presidency, the US came under unprecedented attack.

9/11 and aftermath

Rumsfeld had been holding a Pentagon breakfast meeting with congressmen to try and garner support for missile defence when the World Trade Center was targeted on the morning of 11 September 2001.

Insisting on continuing with his daily briefings, Rumsfeld was still inside when the defence headquarters itself was hit with another hijacked aircraft.

He would later recall feeling the building shake and running toward the crash site - leading to a scramble as officials struggled to locate him. "Outside I found fresh air and a chaotic scene," he wrote. "For the first time I could see the clouds of black smoke rising from the west side of the building. I ran along the Pentagon's perimeter, and then saw the flames."

Video footage aired on CNN showed Rumsfeld helping to stretcher someone to safety before going back inside to help co-ordinate the nation's response.

US Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld (C) tours Ground Zero of the World Trade Center site with New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani (3rd R) in New York 14 November 2001.
Rumsfeld (centre) seen touring Ground Zero alongside former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani (right) in November 2001

Evidence would later emerge in declassified notes that within hours of the attack, Rumsfeld was already floating the idea of retaliatory strikes on not just Osama Bin Laden - the main suspect - but on Saddam Hussein's Iraq too.

'Known unknowns'

The initial response was to foreshadow what was to come.

On 7 October, less than a month after the attack, US forces began an air campaign against al-Qaeda and the Taliban in Afghanistan.

A swift ground campaign followed, improving Rumsfeld's reputation as he provided regular updates at briefings.

But by 2002, the Bush administration's attention had turned to Iraq. The president singled out the country - along with Iran and North Korea - as part of what he dubbed the "axis of evil" whom he said threatened the peace of the world by pursuing weapons of mass destruction.

It was just weeks after that State of the Union address when Rumsfeld was asked about the lack of evidence at a Pentagon briefing and responded with his famous "known and unknowns" retort.

Quote from Donald Rumsfeld
Quote from Donald Rumsfeld

The concept was not invented by Rumsfeld - but the response nonetheless brought widespread ridicule at the time given the controversy over the Bush administration's stance and push for war.

After giving up on getting a resolution authorising the use of force passed at the UN, the US and UK pressed ahead with plans to invade alone. Operation Iraqi Freedom began in March 2003 despite continued questions over their evidence and rationale.

US Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld, US President George W. Bush, Vice President Richard Cheney at the Armed Forces Full Honor Review in Honor of the Secretary of Defense at the Pentagon December 15, 2006 in Arlington, Virginia
Rumsfeld (left) and Cheney (right) were seen as key players in the hardline Bush Doctrine

Rumsfeld, one of the most hawkish in the cabinet, was seen as a key architect of the conflict.

That year he predicted in a memo the wars would be a "a long, hard slog" - something history proved as painfully true, with US troops still embroiled in exiting the conflicts almost two decades on.

The defence head was never far away from news headlines and blunders. Rumsfeld's time in office was dogged by criticism over his handling of the conflicts and he built a reputation for his candid and controversial off-the-cuff remarks.

But Bush stood resolute by him, even in the wake of the Abu Ghraib prisoner abuse scandal - where photographs of US troops posing next to Iraqi prisoners in humiliating poses were leaked.

Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld (L) is briefed about detainee operations by Major General Geoffry Miller (2nd L), the Deputy Director of Detainee Operations for Iraq while touring the Abu Ghraib Prison Facility May 13, 2004 outside Baghdad, Iraq
Bush faced resistance from senior Republicans over his continued loyalty to Rumsfeld

By then it was clear that despite the fear and rhetoric - Iraq had no stockpiles of biological, chemical or nuclear weapons prior to the invasion. And as insurgency and violence spiralled, so did questions over Rumsfeld's leadership and he found himself under mounting pressure to quit.

Rumsfeld said he offered to resign twice over Abu Ghraib, but the president continued to back him and even asked him to stay on in the post after he won re-election in November 2004.

It took two more years, and bruising losses for the Republicans in the 2006 mid-term elections, for Bush to finally acknowledge a "fresh perspective" on the conflict was needed. By this time Rumsfeld had weathered public criticism over equipment from members of the military themselves and even an admission he had used a machine to sign signatures on the condolence letters to the families of dead soldiers.

The president remained complimentary of his outgoing pick's work and legacy. But his own father, George Bush Senior, was not as positive - later describing Rumsfeld as "an arrogant fellow" who he believed had hurt his son's presidency.

In his 2011 memoir, Rumsfeld remained largely defiant over the war's handling - though he did express regret over some of his comments and conceded the US could have sent more troops into Iraq.

In 2013 he was the subject of The Unknown Known - a documentary by Academy Award winning director Errol Morris.

The filmmaker set out to delve inside Rumsfeld's mind like he had with former Secretary of Defence Robert S McNamara in The Fog of War, but later conceded that after 33 hours of interviews with the enigmatic Rumsfeld, he seemed to know even less about the origins of the Iraq war than when he started the project.

He compared meeting Donald Rumsfeld to Alice in Wonderland's perplexing encounter with the Cheshire Cat in the Lewis Carroll classic.

"I was left with the frightening suspicion that the grin might not be hiding anything," he wrote in the New York Times. "It was a grin of supreme self-satisfaction and behind the grin might be nothing at all."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Yale Drama School Will Go Tuiton-Free After Donation From David Geffen

    The billionaire gifted $150 million to the famed drama school, which will rename itself the David Geffen School of Drama at Yale University.

  • Donald Rumsfeld: Ex-US defence secretary dies aged 88

    Serving under George W Bush, he was one of the main architects of the Iraq war.

  • Rabid raccoon attacks Malden woman, latches onto her heel

    The woman's husband, who is blind, came to her rescue by whacking the animal with a pan until it finally let go of her.

  • Donald Rumsfeld, George W. Bush's Secretary of Defense, Dead at 88

    Donald Rumsfeld, a Washington D.C. fixture who served in Congress and as Secretary of Defense for Presidents Gerald Ford and George W. Bush, has died at the age of 88. His family confirmed the news on Wednesday with a statement that says at the time of his death, Rumsfeld was “surrounded by family in his […]

  • Fmr. Cosby prosector: 'The jury still found Bill Cosby guilty' even though that won't stand

    Former Cosby Special Prosecutor Kristen Gibbons Feden discusses the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturning Bill Cosby's convictions and him being released from jail.

  • In Iraq, an old U.S. foe is stronger than ever

    February 2021: thousands of militiamen loyal to Shi’ite Muslim cleric Muqtada al-Sadr take to the streets of Baghdad and cities in southern Iraq. It’s their biggest show of force since the mid-2000s, when Sadr’s followers battled the U.S. occupation.Now, the Sadrists are also preparing for a political show of force – one that could make them the biggest winner in October’s election.Sadr himself quit politics in 2014, fearing his reputation would be hurt by association with a corrupt ruling class. But Sadrist politician Hakem Zamili says even the top job in government is now within reach for his movement."The Sadrist movement started with 15 seats (in Parliament), then it got 30 seats, now it has 44 seats. Signs of popularity of the Sadrist movement started to rise, because it is close to the people, to the citizen.""The Sadrist movement is not claiming elections, or hasn’t before, because previously, we were far from aiming for the Prime Minister’s position. Now, if the candidate is not from the Sadrist movement itself, it will be a candidate supported by the Sadrist movement."This growing influence could pose problems for the United States and Iran. Sadr accuses both of meddling in Iraq. According to more than a dozen government officials and lawmakers who spoke to Reuters, the Sadrists already hold senior jobs within the interior, defense and communications ministries. They also have key appointments in state oil, electricity and transport bodies and state-owned banks.On the streets, Sadr’s appeal goes way beyond bastions like Baghdad’s sprawling Sadr City. His movement is there to help all Iraqis, says close aide Hazem Al-Aaraji."We do not discriminate between a Sadrist and a non-Sadrist. We help any person who needs assistance. Depending on our capabilities, we give more, or less. For instance, during the month of Ramadan, we had a campaign for the families of martyrs, of injured people or families in need, we brought them aid parcels. We do not support one category at the expense of another category. We also helped Christians, Sabaean-Mandaeans."Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi has previously denied that the Sadrist Movement controls posts in his administration, and he insists he is in charge. But neither his government, nor U.S., nor Iranian officials wanted to respond to this report.After decades of bloodshed and political deadlock, more and more Iraqis like Mustafa Al-Dhahabi are willing to give the Sadrists a chance."They hope they will win the post of Prime Minister and we hope that too, because we have tried them all, the parties, the independents, they did not do anything. So, they are the only ones left. We will try them it is okay. There is nothing else left, we’ll try them out. And we hope they will achieve the ambitions of the oppressed people."

  • Death toll rises to 16 nearly a week after Florida condo collapse

    Another four bodies were found overnight in the shattered ruins of a collapsed Miami-area condominium tower, the mayor of Miami-Dade County said on Wednesday, bringing the confirmed death toll to 16 nearly a week after the building fell. County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told a news conference there were 147 people still unaccounted for. Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said in an interview he had promised families that rescue crews were "not leaving anyone behind."

  • California wildfire sparked by broken-down car consumes 2000 acres

    Currently 52 wildfires raging from Montana to California as heat wave continues

  • Cubs injury report: Anthony Rizzo out of lineup with back tightness

    Anthony Rizzo was out of the lineup Monday at Milwaukee, and Kris Bryant replaced him at first base.

  • Historians rank Trump ahead of only 3 other presidents

    Historians rank Trump ahead of only 3 other presidents

  • Surfside resident Ivanka Trump quietly helped out after tower collapse, reports say

    Ivanka Trump is helping.

  • Historians rank Trump among worst presidents in US history, new C-SPAN survey shows

    William Henry Harrison, who died 32 days into his presidency and had the shortest tenure of any commander in chief, ranked just above Trump.

  • Ted Cruz’s ‘Brazen Gaslighting’ Message Backfires Spectacularly On Twitter

    The Texas GOP senator's attempt to slam White House press secretary Jen Psaki didn't go well.

  • Swiss pick U.S. F-35 jet and Patriot missiles for defence needs

    ZURICH (Reuters) -Switzerland has chosen Lockheed Martin's F-35A Lightning II as its next-generation fighter jet, the government said on Wednesday, angering opponents who have pledged a new referendum to overturn what they dubbed an unnecessary "Ferrari" option. Opponents say Switzerland doesn't need cutting-edge warplanes to defend its Alpine territory which a supersonic jet can cross in 10 minutes.

  • 'Are you f---ing kidding me?': A Mike Pence staffer blew up over his WSJ op-ed praising the Trump administration's COVID-19 response, a new book says

    "Do you know how stupid this makes [Pence] look?" Olivia Troye asked Pence's speechwriter, according to the book "Nightmare Scenario."

  • DeSantis feuds with Trump over Florida rally amid search for survivors in Surfside

    Former President Donald Trump is rejecting pleas from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to postpone a campaign-style rally this weekend some 200 miles from the Miami suburb where an international search-and-rescue mission is excavating bodies from the site of a collapsed seaside condominium.

  • Missouri Gov. Parson’s gun law echoes actions that led to the start of the Civil War

    The seed of secession was planted when South Carolina insisted it didn’t have to obey the federal government.

  • Key West looking for answers after Florida overturns local vote on limiting cruise ships

    Key West residents will have a chance next week to say how the island community should respond after Gov. Ron DeSantis signed legislation late Tuesday that overturned a local vote limiting cruise ship operations at the city’s port.

  • Jake Tapper Puts Donald Trump's Mocking Of TV Ratings In Proper Perspective

    The CNN anchor told the former president that, had he incited and inspired a deadly riot, he "might not be out there bragging about how many viewers it had."

  • ‘Not a healthy environment’: Kamala Harris’ office rife with dissent

    There is dysfunction inside the VP’s office, aides and administration officials say. And it’s emanating from the top.