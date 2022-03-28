Obituary: Hope Hale Pendleton, 97, of Wallingford

WALLINGFORD, CT- (From B.C. Bailey Funeral Home) Hope Hale Pendleton, 97, passed away on March 23, 2022 after a two-year battle recovering from COVID-19.

Hope was the daughter of the late Lester and Mildred (Thomas) Hale of Islesboro, Maine, the sister of Margaret Randlett and Jane Cullen. She was the wife of the late Joe Pendleton who died over fifteen years prior. She leaves behind her sister Jane and nieces and nephews, Michael and Joe Cullen, Margret Corcoran and Pam Cleveland.

Hope started her teaching career in Islesboro, Maine and almost left the profession but her dad convinced her to give it more time. Thank goodness! She moved to Connecticut with her husband Joe where she taught first grade in Wallingford for 50 years. Hope is well remembered for her walks through town and her memory of every student she ever taught (and their family and pets).

Her thoughtfulness extended to all she knew with notes and cards and not just on special days. Hope so enjoyed a cup of coffee with a friend, a porch visit, a walk-through town or on the beach in Islesboro, time spent on their boat in Clinton with Joe, trips with friends or a shopping adventure. She was up for it all! Hope loved her home, and she took pride and pleasure in decorating for each new season.

She truly made the most of every day, usually getting up before 4 AM. Hope lived to be ninety-seven and had an impact on four generations. Jim and Pam Cleveland, their boys with their wives and the Cleveland grandchildren will cherish her always and appreciate not only what she means to us but what she has meant to so many!

Her family will receive visitors on Friday, April 29, 2022 from 3-5pm at the B.C Bailey Funeral Home, 273 S. Elm St. Walingford, CT 06492. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family.

The family requests that memorial donations be made in lieu of flowers to The Children's Room c/o The Wallingford Public Library, 200 N. Main St, Wallingford, CT 06492. The B.C. Bailey Funeral Home of Wallingford, Connecticut has been entrusted with the arrangements.

