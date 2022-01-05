Obituary: Jerry Bush Jr., 74, Of Danbury

Information Courtesy Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home



DANBURY, CT — Jerry Bush Jr., 74, of Danbury, husband of the late Cylinda Bush was called home to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, surrounded by three generations of family.

Mr. Bush was born in Danbury, Connecticut, on March 31, 1947, son of the late Jerry and Missionary Mamie L. (House) Bush.

A resident of Waterbury for the past 30+ years coming from Danbury, Jerry was a wounded United States Air Force veteran, who was stationed in Germany and other parts of Europe.

He was an active member of the VA and member of the New Bethel Church of God in Christ of Danbury, where he was a former superintendent of the Sunday School.

Mr. Bush enjoyed family outings, hanging with his friends, swapping war stories with comrades, and spending time with his family.

A friend to all, a stranger to none. He loved life, his family, and his God. He had an infectious smile that would light up a room.

Mr. Bush is survived by two sons, Brandon Jones, and Fitzgerald Council; a daughter, Jericha Council; four sisters Ida L. Best, Emma L. Boudreaux (Theophile), Mary L. Fuller and Susan M. B. Harris; an aunt Daisy Freeman; four grandchildren; long-time family friend Linda Jones; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

The Home Going Service will be private with a public outdoor memorial in the spring in adherence with updated COVID 19 protocols.

Contributions may be made to the Deacon Thelbert Harris Jr. Scholarship Fund at New Bethel Church of God in Christ or the Wounded Warriors Projects.

This article originally appeared on the Danbury Patch