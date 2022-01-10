Obituary: Joshua Aaron Jennings, 46, of Stratford

STRATFORD, CT - (From William R. McDonald Funeral Home) Joshua, beloved son of Allen and Janet Jennings and Debbie Albert, entered into the Pearly Gates of Heaven to enjoy and relish all the comfort of his surrounding personal angels and those he loved who passed before him.

Joshua, a special person with Downs Syndrome, was loved by all.

There wasn't one thing Joshua wouldn't do to just gain a smile or hug from someone. Joshua graduated from Stratford High School with the help of his devoted teachers, Gerry Mucci and Diane DeStefano.

The Jennings family will always be thankful for their devotion and love they showed Joshua.

Wherever Joshua went, he made an impression, whether it be with just a smile or his excessive talk of WWE, his favorite subject. Josh was able to enjoy many WWE matches and had every tape, poster, book, pillow, sheets, bedspread, clothes, cup and figurine that was imaginable. Joshua even had his own wrestling title: “JJPOWERS”.

Josh could name every wrestler, their wives, girlfriends, children and parents. He had the scoop on each wrestler and loved talking about them.

Joshua loved babies and even if he was in a store and saw a baby he would always stop and coo with the little one and referred himself as “Uncle Josh”. Josh always made the babies smile. Josh's favorite time of year was his birthday.

Every week after his birthday, he would always say “pretty soon my birthday again and make sure I want an ice cream cake.” This would continue for 12 months.

Joshua was very close to his mother Janet and were like two peas in a pod. They always went out to eat together where all the waitresses and waiters knew Joshua and brought him his Diet Coke with Lemon as soon as he sat down.

The casino was also fun for Josh; even if he won a quarter he felt like a big winner! There was never a better helper or cook when it came to Josh. So eager to help it was almost unnatural. While cooking or doing any household chores, Janet would often call Josh a “pop-tart” and, in return, Josh would harass Janet with sheer delight.

Joshua attended a program in Bridgeport called CLASP where he was picked up every day and brought home with loving care from the staff, especially Tami.

Joshua leaves all his family members with broken hearts. His siblings are Allen Jennings Jr., Doreen Cornell, Lia Plaza, Dawn Mero, Brian Jennings, Stacy Bullen, Amanda Hatchett, Aaron Jennings, Adrienne Jennings, Sarah Jennings, Katie Jennings, Kimberly Jennings, Christine Jennings and Lisa Conte.

Joshua had many in-laws and nephews and nieces who were special to him and they all hold a special place in their hearts for this wonderful person.

Joshua's Uncles and Aunts were also special to him and he often referred to the Aunts as Uncle, everyone got a kick out of that.

We pray that Joshua was taken into the arms of his special brother-in-law Chuckie Cornell, his special Uncle Bobby Murphy and his loving grandfather Louis Stowell. If there is a heaven, we have no doubt that this did happen.

We never can figure out the rhyme or reason why these things happen and people are taken away who clearly have so much to live for who have the sweetest, kindness, unselfish personalities, but we can only hope that we will eventually know the answer. We must be thankful for 46 years of love this special individual has given us and there will never ever be another JJPOWERS!

The Jennings family would like to thank Bridgeport Hospital for all their care and compassion. The Jennings family would also like to extend a special Thank You to Dr. Scott Prewitt who has been Joshua's primary care doctor since the beginning of time and Dr. David Altamirano who took the time to talk to talk to Janet in layman terms when Josh was in the hospital.

Dr. Prewitt had a loving title for Josh and referred him as the “chick magnet.”

We would also like to thank Dr. Robert Sachstein and Dr. Charles Landau for their cardiology care of Josh. We were very fortunate as well to have a great team of DSS workers, presently Kenneth Smith who always went above and beyond for Josh.

Without the help and support of all of Josh's professional acquaintances, we would have been at a loss.

Due to Covid health concerns, a service and appropriate sendoff will take place at a future date.

WE LOVE YOU JJPOWERS FROM HERE TO ETERNITY

This article originally appeared on the Stratford Patch