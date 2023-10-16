Object placed outside LPD office causes brief evacuation

Oct. 16—LIMA — A metal briefcase placed by an unknown individual into a trash can located in front of the Lima Police Department on East Market Street early this morning led to a brief evacuation of the premises and a short delay in the opening of the attached Lima Municipal Court.

According to a press release issued this morning by LPD Major Ronald Holman, officials are still investigating the suspicious placement of the briefcase that took place at approximately 2:30 a.m. today. Upon learning of the incident officers cleared the immediate area around the station and the Allen County Regional Bomb Squad was called to the scene.

"After carefully examining the briefcase it was determined that it was not a dangerous ordnance," Holman said. "The Lima Police Department appreciates the public's cooperation while this item was investigated and would like to thank the Allen County West Central Bomb Squad's assistance."

Tiffany May, court administrator at Lima Municipal Court, said she received a call shortly after 5 a.m. regarding the incident.

"There was one employee in the building at that time and he was evacuated," May said. "The court opened about 30 minutes late this morning."