Objective Reality VR is expanding its operations in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE — Objective Reality Games LLC in has announced plans to expand the application of its augmented reality software for industrial applications and training programs through Objective Reality VR.

Objective Reality VR is a virtual and augmented reality development studio designed by professionals in educational gamification. Taking what they’ve learned through traditional VR and the user experience through gaming, the company is excited to help push innovation in employee training and onboarding.

“Objective Reality is excited to announce the official launch of our industrial and manufacturer training platform. Train employees without downtime, damage, or travel cost, through realistic employment training in VR,” said Colin Rose, CEO of Objective Reality VR. “By incorporating gamification into the learning experience, material will be retained faster and employees will remain engaged in the process. Our proprietary system hosts all of this in the cloud. Meaning that there are no on-site computers, complex equipment, or staff needed to operate. A VR headset and 50mbps+ internet connection is all that is needed to train employees. You can ship the headset to the employees’ house or bring it to a job fair or temp agency. The goal being that your new hire arrives on day one ready to work.”

Rose said Objective Reality is actively seeking four more partners to pilot the program in Ohio.

“Reach out to our team to learn more,” he said. “We are offering free hosting for one year, reduced migration cost, and a satisfaction guarantee that our platform will deliver.”

The company, in collaboration with JobsOhio, Ohio Southeast Economic Development (OhioSE), and Greater Chillicothe & Ross County Development, will be investing more than $72,000 in the expansion, which includes renovating their facility and purchasing new equipment to increase their development processes, eventually creating four new, high-paying jobs.

“Training and on-boarding represent a big investment for manufacturers,” notes Tammy Eallonardo, director of Greater Chillicothe & Ross County Development. “Objective Reality’s Virtual training platform will help mitigate the risk and control labor costs by training more efficiently. It’s an exciting new concept that holds great promise.”

JobsOhio supported the expansion with a $50,000 JobsOhio Inclusion Grant and OhioSE assisted the company with the grant process. The JobsOhio Inclusion Grant provide financial support for eligible projects in designated distressed communities and/or for businesses owned by underrepresented populations across the state.

“Local companies like Objective Reality Games demonstrate that entrepreneurship is alive and well in southeastern Ohio,” said OhioSE Vice President Katy Farber. “We are glad to see the company continue to expand its business in Ross County through the JobsOhio Inclusion Grant, which continues to make a difference in our region.”

This article originally appeared on Chillicothe Gazette: Objective Reality VR expands operations