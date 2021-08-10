Objectway Acquires Leading German Core Banking Software Specialist Die Software Peter Fitzon

Milan --News Direct-- Objectway

Objectway, Global Top 100 fintech leader in the Digital Wealth and Asset Management software, announced today the acquisition of Die Software Peter Fitzon GmbH (DSW), a primary German provider of Core Banking solutions.

Founded in 1990, Objectway provides leading financial institutions with state-of-the-art technology to support their digital transformation programs, supplying front-to-back, intelligent and cloud-ready solutions that power up customer engagement, front-office productivity and back-office operational efficiency. Die Software is a leading provider of Core Banking solutions in German-speaking Europe, with more than 35 years of market presence. Its complete, open and modular platform fulfils the needs of prominent private banks, retail banks and central banks in the DACH area and in Luxembourg.

With this acquisition, Objectway complements and strengthens its Wealth and Asset Management offerings with a solid and comprehensive Core Banking platform. This creates an open, modular, end-to-end banking suite geared to support the digital transformation of private banks, retail banks, wealth and asset managers, further driving the future expansion in EMEA and globally.

As an EMEA leader in digital banking solutions, Objectway will now serve more than 200 clients in the region, boosting revenues in excess of €100 million.

“Die Software-team has done a fantastic job in developing a world-class banking platform with a loyal client base. Objectway places great importance on continuing to develop and evolve core banking platforms of its customers and to build long-term commercial relationships" said Luigi Marciano, Founder and CEO of the Objectway Group. "We aim at creating a unique and complete banking suite that combines Die Software solutions with Objectway's cutting-edge technologies in digital client management, investment advisory and portfolio management, to be deployed through Business Process as a Service (BPaaS) and Software as a Service (SaaS) models. We will also promote the global expansion of Die Software solutions by taking advantage of our presence in UK, Italy, Benelux and beyond”.

“We are delighted to be joining the Objectway Group, a solid and highly trusted company with a long-lasting track record in the industry. This will further help to enhance our client coverage and geographical footprint across EMEA" said Peter Fitzon, Die Software Founder. “With Objectway, we found a perfect new home to continue our growth path, providing our staff and clients peace of mind that our heritage will be in good hands in this ever changing environment".

“Our companies have a common DNA rooted in inherent culture of professionalism and drive for dependable perfection. We also believe in strong customer focus, delivering value and service quality in partnership with our clients. This makes our combined business highly promising for both firms, but also for our current and future customers, giving our talented and ambitious teams exciting goals and achievements to aspire for,” said Klaus Friese, Die Software Co-Owner and Managing Director. “The whole Die Software team is committed to driving forward our new group strategy and with such an established international player we will be able to support our development in the long-term guaranteeing continuity, stability and an exciting future of accelerated growth in new markets”.

[Core banking solutions were built historically on reliability rather than open architectures. Digital banking, APIs and Cloud have created a significant shift in the way banking products are constructed. Financial institutions now need to address the imperatives underpinning next-generation core banking applications (in terms of scale, functionality, integration and the public cloud) to be able to process transactions in real time, release new features frequently and scale up their IT infrastructures. The combined Objectway and Die Software value proposition will respond to these new requirements, with the aim to become the fintech partner of choice for financial institutions.]

Objectway was advised by BNP Paribas, Giovannelli e Associati studio legale, Loeschner Rechtsanwaltsgesellschaft, Accuracy, Hilex – Avvocati associati, P+P Pöllath + Partners Rechtsanwälte und Steuerberater, Flick Gocke Schaumburg, and Tax Partner AG.

Die Software Peter Fitzon was advised by IPontix Corporate Finance and Witzel Erb Backu & Partner Rechtsanwälte.

BNL is acting as sole lead manager and bookrunner on the associated financing.

From left to right: Luigi Marciano, CEO and Founder, Objectway Group, and Klaus Friese, Co-owner and Managing Director, Die Software

Objectway

Building on more than 30 years of business expertise, Objectway is a fast-growing international player in the Wealth and Asset Management space empowering clients to embrace their future challenges while providing great performance today. The company is a future-proof technology provider with a well-established track record in the financial services industry.

The group is a Global Top 100 fintech provider (IDC ranking), whose clients include 200+ leading Wealth Managers, Banks, Asset Managers, Fund Managers, Insurers and Outsourcing providers in more than 15 countries. Objectway operates from offices in Italy, UK, Ireland and Belgium serving clients in 4 continents, and supporting approximately 100,000 investment professionals to manage more than £1 trillion in assets.

Die Software

Die Software is one of the leading providers of core banking solutions in German-speaking Europe, with more than 35 years of banking experience. Founded in 1983, Die Software has over 140 staff members working from the company’s locations in Munich and in Zurich. Its modular Core Banking system fits the needs of banks of all sizes and business models. Clients include leading private banks, retail banks and special institutions in Germany, Austria and Switzerland as well as in Luxembourg.

Die Software connects all ecosystem players via an open architecture. Through best-practice processes, integrated EU regulation standards and established business logic, Die Software provides clients with a competitive advantage. The Core Banking platform offers a hub for the digitalisation of all business models and drives the banking of the future.

