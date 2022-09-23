'It's our obligation': Braintree seeks special pension for police officer wounded in gunfight

Braintree police officer Matthew Donoghue receives a World War II Peace Medal at the Braintree police station Thursday, Nov.11, 2021.

BRAINTREE – A special pension is being sought for a second police officer injured in last year's shooting near the Braintree Village Apartments that left three officers hurt and killed police K-9 Kitt.

The town council this week unanimously approved submitting a home rule petition to the Legislature that would grant the pension to police officer Matthew Donoghue. The bill is similar to one submitted on behalf of patrol officer Richard Seibert earlier this year.

"It's our obligation to take care of them," said council President Meredith Boericke.

More: Braintree officer forms nonprofit in memory of K-9 Kitt

About 50 Braintree police officers, firefighters and members of their families attended the meeting, applauding the council vote. Mayor Charles Kokoros said the last thing Donoghue wanted was to be forced into retirement.

The mayor said the incident left Donoghue with "scars and very difficult memories that don't go away." Donoghue has been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, which causes panic attacks.

"He has served the community in the greatest way possible," the mayor said.

Police Chief Mark Dubois said Donoghue, who was shot during the incident, worked hard to recover from his physical and mental injuries. He took the exam for sergeant and returned to work in March. It quickly became clear the memories of that day interfere with his ability to perform as a police officer, the chief said.

Braintree police officer Matthew Donoghue leaves Boston Medical Center with his wife to the applause of fellow officers on June 5, 2021.

"The sights, sounds and experience of that day continue to stay with him," Dubois wrote in a letter to the council. "Because of the effect this trauma has had on officer Donoghue, I respectfully ask favorable action on this petition. My hope is that the Braintree community will support officer Donoghue so he may retire and continue to care for his young family."

In a letter to the council, Braintree Police Association Vice President Sean Dias and Braintree Police Superior Officers Association Vice President Kevin Ware said the seriousness of the incident led to Donoghue's injuries.

Story continues

"That is because the extreme violence of this up-close and personal gun battle was more akin to what can be seen on a battlefield than a police call for service," Dias and Ware wrote.

On June 4, 2021, Donoghue joined Seibert and patrol officer William Cushing, Kitt's partner, in responding to a domestic violence call at the apartment complex off Union Street. The suspect, who was armed, fled into a wooded area and took cover behind a rock.

The officers followed him, and the suspect shot at them, killing Kitt and wounding Cushing and Donoghue. The officers returned fire, killing 34-year-old Andrew Homen, of Brockton.

Under the legislation, Donoghue would receive a pension equal to his regular patrol officer salary until the age of 65, when the pension would drop to 80% of the regular salary for a patrol officer, normally the full pension for a public safety retiree. On his death, his surviving spouse would receive a 75% pension. The contributions Donoghue made to the town retirement fund would be refunded to him in a lump-sum payment.

'We're very close': Supply-chain issues push back Hanover Showcase Cinema opening

'The forefront of athletics': Archies unveils $4.5 million in Braintree stadium improvements

The pension would be paid by the town's retirement fund, not directly out of the town's budget. The town would pay all related medical bills not covered by health insurance.

After serving with the Massachusetts National Guard in Afghanistan, Donoghue joined the Duxbury Police Department in 2012. He has been a Braintree police officer for the last five years.

The bill for a special pension for Seibert is awaiting action by a legislative committee.

Thanks to our subscribers, who help make this coverage possible. Please consider supporting quality local journalism with a Patriot Ledger subscription. Here is our latest offer.

Reach Fred Hanson at fhanson@patriotledger.com.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Braintree seeks special pension for police officer wounded in gunfight