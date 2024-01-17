'An obligation to our veterans' Oak Hill cemeteries that include 22 vets receive repairs

OAK HILL — In a tiny coastal Florida city many have never heard of, there are two small cemeteries.

Crumbling, moss-covered headstones indicate the Oak Hill Saints and Sinners Cemeteries have been around for more than 100 years, but they've been hidden by thick brush and old-growth trees that encircle them.

The two cemeteries, located off of Sand Avenue about a quarter of a mile apart from one another, are the final resting places of about 160 Black people who had very limited burial choices in the days of segregation. The cemeteries' remote location is a short distance south of the first beach in Volusia County that African Americans could legally use.

There are at least 22 World War I and World War II veterans buried there, and when local veterans groups learned last year that headstones and gravesites throughout the cemeteries had been severely vandalized and damaged by floods, powerful storms and the passage of time, they jumped in to help with repairs.

They chose Monday, the federal holiday that celebrates Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday and challenges people to make it a day of service to others, to tackle ongoing work at the cemeteries and honor the veterans.

Volunteers have been at work for months cleaning, repairing and replacing gravestones at the Saints and Sinners Cemeteries in Oak Hill. The two cemeteries have been around for more than 100 years, and the graveyards and their headstones had fallen into disrepair at some point. Volunteers such as Adam Raab, pictured, have given their time to restore dignity and order to the two cemeteries located about one-quarter of a mile apart.

After working for two hours on a few gravesites Monday morning, area veterans held an 11 a.m. ceremony that included speeches, a Color Guard and a ceremonial caisson. Caissons were mule-drawn or horse-drawn wagons historically used in the military to carry ammunition and the caskets of fallen soldiers.

There was also a historic miniature cannon at the event in southern Volusia County.

Veterans from Volusia and Brevard counties, as well as the outreach director with the VA National Cemetery Association, listened as the name of each veteran buried in the cemeteries east of U.S. Highway 1 was read aloud.

There are 19 World War I soldiers and three World War II soldiers buried in the area that might have been one of their only options.

"During World War I and World War II, these Black veterans could not be buried at some cemeteries," said Cocoa Beach resident Donn Weaver, an organizer of Monday's event and Army veteran who served from 1968-1972.

Freed slave creates cemeteries for Black people

The six acres that make up the two cemeteries were once part of hundreds of acres of government land granted in the 1860s to William Williams, a freed slave.

Williams lived on the land west of Mosquito Lagoon, and in 1901 he decided to start using part of his large two-story home to open the first school for African American children in the area. Black kids at the time were only allowed to use the local public school when white children weren't there.

He also welcomed people into his home for Sunday church services. It's believed that home church led to land near Williams' home being used to start the Saints Cemetery, said Dru Ann Welch, a researcher for the nonprofit Saints and Sinners Cemetery Inc. that owns the land that makes up the pair of cemeteries.

On Monday, when Martin Luther King Day was celebrated nationwide, there was a commemoration ceremony at an Oak Hill cemetery where Black people were buried during the days of segregation. Monday's event was also held to celebrate the repairs and upgrades being made to the cemetery and some of its damaged headstones.

The people buried in the Saints Cemetery were all churchgoers. Eventually, a second cemetery, dubbed the Sinners Cemetery, was created nearby for non-church members that included railroad workers and migrants who worked in the orange groves, Welch said.

The Saints Cemetery is made up of only half an acre, and the last burial there was in 1985. The much larger Sinners Cemetery covers 5.75 acres and still has available burial plots.

Three veterans are believed to be buried in the Saints Cemetery, and 18 veterans were laid to rest in the Sinners Cemetery. Monday's ceremony to honor the veterans was held in the Sinners Cemetery.

Back in the 1800s and early 1900s, Williams used the land around the cemeteries for citrus farming, Welch said. He also gave some of his property, free of charge, to Henry Flagler for the construction of the Florida East Coast Railroad, she said.

Gravestones smashed, pushed over and sinking

It's been difficult to trace all the ownership changes the cemeteries and land surrounding them have had, Welch said.

Howard Putnam, an Oak Hill mayor and Florida state legislator, owned the cemeteries at some point. He left the land to relatives, and some time after that a private owner deeded it to a board of trustees.

Over the decades the land within and around the cemeteries became very overgrown, with apparently no one maintaining the burial plots. In 1980, the city of Oak Hill started using the property for a dump, according to the trailer for a documentary on the cemeteries.

In 1988, the city decided to stop dumping trash on the land, and descendants of those buried there started clearing the property. That began periodic cleanup days at both cemeteries led by local residents.

Teresa Merrick Morgan was comforted Monday after a gravestone marker reveal on the gravesite of her late mother, Daisie Merrick Cook, during a commemoration ceremony at a historic cemetery in Oak Hill. Dozens of headstones at the Saints and Sinners Cemeteries in Oak Hill that were vandalized or just deteriorating have been repaired or replaced through the efforts of several veterans organizations.

As thick vegetation has been cleared out, gravesites are being discovered outside of what were thought to be the cemeteries' boundaries.

In 2022, a developer bought the 416 acres that surrounds the cemeteries.

The land has been rezoned for residential use, and the plan is to build 800-900 homes that will encompass the cemeteries. Construction is slated to begin this year or next year.

Some are worried about what will become of the gravesites that are on the State Register of Historic Cemeteries. But the developer has been respectful of the property and promised to maintain access to the resting places that will be nestled in the middle of a new neighborhood, Welch said.

Although the huge new housing development will change the area, the restoration work that remains at the cemeteries will continue. Oak Hill residents have held cleanup days at the cemeteries over the years, cutting the grass and fixing what they can, and that will continue.

Vandals smashed one headstone into four pieces, and others have also been split into multiple shards. Some headstones have sunk into the ground, tipped over, been moved or disappeared. Others have been defaced with graffiti.

The VA has paid for and shipped new headstones that are replacing the desecrated grave markers.

"We are righting a very old wrong," Welch said. "It means the world to families and the community."

'An obligation to our veterans'

Veteran organizations from Volusia County have been working for months to reset gravestones and clean up gravesites. The Brevard veterans were invited recently to help.

There's also been help from the VA's National Cemetery Administration, which organizes special projects with local groups for veterans not buried in VA or state veteran cemeteries. The projects are celebrated every year on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Army veteran Donn Weaver of Cocoa Beach is one of the people who helped organize a Martin Luther King Jr. Day ceremony Monday at a historic cemetery in Oak Hill that has recently undergone long-needed repair and replacement of damaged headstones.

"The VA chose these cemeteries out of all the Southeast to highlight this year," Weaver said.

The VA looks for private cemeteries with veterans because many of their gravesites wind up unattended as family members move or die themselves.

Weaver is happy to help.

"We really do have an obligation to our veterans," he said.

Dilapidated Daytona cemetery for Blacks: 'Sweat and blood in the ground:' Segregated Daytona Beach cemetery another tragedy of racism

It's a cause that's very personal for Weaver. He's a veteran, and his youngest son died while serving in the Army in Afghanistan in 2010.

Todd William Weaver was a senior in high school when 19 al-Qaeda militants attacked the United States on Sept. 11, 2001. After watching the horror of that day, the teenager decided he was going to fight for his country.

He was a husband and father of a baby girl when he died at the age of 26 on Sept. 9, 2010 after insurgents attacked his unit with an improvised explosive device. He's buried at Arlington National Cemetery.

"My dad died after his grandson," Weaver said.

He's heartbroken, but proud of his son's choice to serve his country.

"Without vets, there is no America," he said.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Vandalized and timeworn Volusia County cemeteries getting repairs