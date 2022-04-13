OBN agents investigate marijuana being sold from Stillwater to the black market

Apr. 12—The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and the Stillwater Police Department conducted a raid on what they claim is an illegal marijuana grow operation in Payne County, where two people were arrested and charged.

OBN spokesperson Mark Woodward told the News Press that agents served a search warrant at a farm tied to an investigation into marijuana being sold illegally "out of state to the black market."

Woodward said the case is still under investigation, but two people have been arrested in connection to the investigation.

ZiQian Zhang was charged with trafficking illegal drugs, unlawful cultivation of marijuana, maintaining a house where drugs are kept and sold, possession of a controlled drug without a tax stamp affixed and unlawful use of a communication device to facilitate a felony.

Danny Zhang, ZiQian's nephew, was charged with trafficking illegal drugs, unlawful cultivation of marijuana, possession of a controlled drug without a tax stamp affixed and unlawful use of a communication device to facilitate a felony.

On March 7, agents conducted a traffic stop north of the Oklahoma-Texas border. The affidavit said the agents smelled a strong odor of raw marijuana in the vehicle. The driver and passenger allegedly told law enforcement they were coming from a marijuana grow facility where ZiQian is the owner. The affidavit said agents located 51 pounds of marijuana in the vehicle.

OBN Agent Zhiang Zhang — no relation to the defendants — wrote in the probable cause affidavit that law enforcement conducted a search warrant on April 7 at 10415 E. Sixth Ave.

"While serving the search warrant, agents discovered evidence that advised me that there were illegal marijuana trafficking activities being conducted at the marijuana grow," Zhang said.

The affidavit said one of the agents located a cellphone in ZiQian's nephew's bedroom that had text messages indicating Danny admitting he moves marijuana as "his job." The agent said Danny eventually admitted he moved marijuana to Oklahoma City to facilitate illegal trafficking out of state.

The affidavit said agents recovered approximately 1,000 pounds of illegal marijuana and over 5,000 marijuana plants, and that there were no tax stamps on any of the plants. Not having tax stamps violates Oklahoma State Law regarding Schedule I drugs.

Bond was set at $250,000 for both defendants. ZiQian posted bond on April 10 and doesn't have an updated court date. Danny is in the Payne County Jail and is scheduled to be back in court in May.