OBN agents seize Yale marijuana grow in undercover operation

Mar. 9—A man is wanted for the unlawful cultivation of marijuana after Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics agents seized his suspected illegal marijuana grow in Yale.

Dwen Eng You, 65, was in control of the fraudulently-obtained NG 888 LLC — located on Sixth Street and Council Valley Road — according to an affidavit.

OBN agents reported they had been investigating a scheme since March 2022 in which non-Oklahoma residents would use straw owners to obtain Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority licenses and OBN registrations.

State law requires people who intend to apply for the licenses and registrations to provide proof of residency of at least two years. Agents said they discovered several straw owners who were paid to be on the paperwork for individuals who did not meet this requirement, but the straw owners aren't involved in the daily operation at the marijuana grow facilities.

One such facility was NG 888 LLC, agents said, and its straw owner voluntarily surrendered the multiple grows she owned in October.

But in December, OBN analysts said they noticed NG 888 LLC continued sending their plant and harvest counts to OMMA. A drone operation revealed the facility allegedly continued operation six weeks after the surrender notice was sent.

OBN agents conducted an undercover operation on Jan. 26 in which they said they purchased one pound of marijuana, took a tour of the warehouse and told You they were taking the marijuana to Texas, which was met with no objection.

They served a search and seizure warrant on Feb. 9, discovering 50 pounds of processed marijuana, 828 immature plants, a shotgun, a pistol and paperwork that showed You was in control of the facility.

In an interview two detainees at the scene said You left for Oklahoma City to run errands. He has not been arrested, but a warrant is out with a $250,000 bond.

You has been charged with three felonies — trafficking illegal drugs, unlawful cultivation of marijuana and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Story continues

The News Press previously reported of another illegal grow in Yale called Maria's Green LLC. Its owner, Ming Yu Zhao, was arrested on Feb. 9 and sentenced to 150 hours of community service.

USPS offers $50k reward for info on mail carrier robbery

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect or suspects involved in the armed robbery of a letter carrier.

The robbery occurred on Saturday around 2:15 p.m. at the 1800 block of North Perkins Road. The suspect was described as a 5 foot, 8 inch tall black male in his early 20s. He was driving a white Toyota Corolla sedan with significant damage to the passenger side.

The USPS urged the public to take no action in apprehending the suspect.